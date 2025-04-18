Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Yuniel Dorticos set as co-feature to Paul-Chavez Jr

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez faces Yuniel Dorticos on June 28 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The bout serves as the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., live on DAZN PPV. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds, with Ramirez’s unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles on the line.

Mexico’s two-weight champion Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) makes the first defense of his belts. The 33-year-old southpaw won his previous bout last November, defeating Chris Billam-Smith by unanimous decision to retain his WBA title and claim the WBO strap. Last March, the former super middleweight champion scored a UD against Arsen Goulamirian to claim the WBA 200-pound title and become a two-division king.

“I’m excited to step back into the ring this June to defend my WBA and WBO titles,” Zurdo Ramirez said. “This fight marks my WBA mandatory, and I know I need to get past this opponent to stay on track in my journey toward greatness – and ultimately, to become the undisputed champion.”

“I’ve been training non-stop and feel sharper than ever as I continue to grow and mature in the sport. The goal hasn’t changed. I’m locked in, and I’m proud to be featured on this card alongside Jake Paul and my good friend Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. A big thank you to my team, Golden Boy Promotions, MVP, the WBA, the WBO, and all my fans. I can’t wait to put on a show you won’t forget.”

Cuba’s two-time cruiserweight champion Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) earned three victories since dropping the IBF belt to Mairis Briedis by majority decision in September 2020. Earlier in his career, the Miami-based 39-year-old held the WBA belt. After 1.5 years of layoff, Dorticos returned to the ring last June, stopping Alan Campa in the first round.

“I want to thank MVP, my promoters, and Golden Boy for this opportunity,” Yuniel Dorticos said. “My goal is to become a three-time world champion, and now by fighting Zurdo Ramirez I have been granted the chance to accomplish my goals on Saturday, June 28.”

Atop the fight card, Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) goes up against former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs). The pair square off in a 10-round bout at cruiserweight.

The matchups featured on the Paul vs Chavez Jr. undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.