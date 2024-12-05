Jake Paul among new fighters added to Undisputed video game

Jake Paul joins the Undisputed video game as a playable character. The YouTuber turned pro boxer has been added to the athlete roster with three in-game outfits. The addition marks the debut DLC (downloadable content) since the game’s full release in October.

“I’ve been breaking barriers and making history in real life, so it’s only fitting that I bring the same energy to Undisputed,” Jake Paul said. “This isn’t just about being in a video game, it’s about inspiring a new generation of fans to step into the ring—virtually and in real life.”

“The Steel City team nailed every detail, from my moves to my swag, and I can’t wait for players to test their skills as ‘El Gallo de Dorado.’ Just like in the real ring, I’m here to take over.”

Jake Paul is coming off a unanimous decision win against Mike Tyson in a boxing match in November. The 27-year-old Cleveland native joins the Undisputed video game alongside Zhilei Zhang, Otto Wallin, James ‘Buster’ Douglas, Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Jake Paul in the Undisputed video game | Screenshot/Supplied

Jake Paul in the Undisputed video game | Screenshot/Supplied

Jake Paul in the Undisputed video game | Screenshot/Supplied

According to the announcement from Most Valuable Promotions, each new fighter comes with an alternate outfit. There are also two new cosmetic packs that include alternate outfits for Seniesa Estrada, Vasyl Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Deontay Wilder, Roy Jones Jr., and Sunny Edwards.

Plus, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury get new “Ring of Fire” outfits ahead of their highly anticipated world championship rematch on December 21. The update also includes two new venues, animations for knockdowns, and weight class movement.