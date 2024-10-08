Video: Undisputed boxing video game full launch release date confirmed

The official release date of the “Undisputed” boxing video game has been confirmed for Friday, October 11. It emerges as the first major game of its genre in over a decade.

The athlete roster comprises over 70 real-life fighters. This includes the stars of the current era of “The Sweet Sciences”, such as Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Claressa Shields, Katie Taylor and more, as well as Hall of Famers and boxing legends, including Shawn Porter, Joe Frazier, Roy Jones Jr, among others. It also features the real venues, brands and boxing organizations, including WBC, WBO and IBF.

The announcement on Tuesday states that “the game has meticulous attention to detail, incorporating advanced movement systems, over 60 punch variations and a dynamic physics engine to create a truly immersive fight experience. A deep control system ensures strategic balance between offense and defence, where timing, combinations and ring movement are critical to victory.”

An early access period of “Undisputed” kicked off in January 2023. The game evolved in response to player feedback and is now scheduled for a full launch.

“The Standard Edition is available for pre-order now, while the digital Deluxe WBC Edition is immediately available to purchase, offering exclusive fighters and branded apparel, as well as early access to the full release.”

The “Undisputed” game has multiple modes, including single player, local and online multiplayer. Plus, there is a “Career Mode”, where players can create their own boxer and get on top of the division.