Jack Catterall confident ahead of Arnold Barboza Jr fight, eyes Teofimo Lopez clash

Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr. previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the press conference ahead of their clash. The pair square off in the main event at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 15. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the vacant interim WBO super lightweight title on the line.

Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) aims for his fifth straight victory following two successful outings last year. The former title challenger defeated former two-time champion Regis Prograis last October and took revenge on former undisputed champion Josh Taylor last May. The 31-year-old English southpaw looks to go through Barboza and potentially challenge Brooklyn’s Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs), the current WBO 140 lbs champion.

“What a card we’ve got on Saturday night,” Jack Catterall. “Three other lads from my gym fighting, some great live fights but on my fight, it’s a huge opportunity for me on Saturday.”

“I think we’re both taking confidence from the preparations we’ve had, I don’t want easy fights, Arnold has been in the position that I’ve been in waiting for that opportunity and I don’t think that you can sit back now the way that boxing is on the sidelines, you’ve got to take your chance. I’ve got good momentum, I feel better with every camp, this camp has been great, we’ve bettered it from the last time, and I do believe I’m a better fighter and I get him out of there on Saturday.”

“I’ve been very active and the confidence comes from the time spent in the gym and all the hard work has been done and it’s time to relax, recover and perform. I’ve got better and better through the momentum and activity and that’s where the confidence has come from.”

“I’m in a great division at 140 lbs with a lot of tremendous fighters, but nothing matters until after Saturday night, I have to remain focused on Arnold. That being said, we understand the business, there’s so many great fights to be made. Teofimo Lopez has the WBO title, hopefully that’s a fight that can be made down the line, but I’ve got to beat him and beat him well on Saturday.”

“This is the final hurdle on Saturday, it’s a big fight, it’s high risk, high reward like he said, I’m ready and we’re bringing that belt back to Charley on Sunday morning.””

Arnold Barboza Jr: I don’t think anyone can f*** with me

Barboza (31-0, 11 KOs) won three fights in 2024, scoring a unanimous decision against former unified champion Jose Ramirez in his most recent fight last November. Prior to that, the undefeated contender from Long Beach, California took a split decision against Sean McComb and stopped Xolisani Ndongeni in eight rounds. The 33-year-old is also confident in his victory and aims to pull off an upset.

“We had another offer to fight the main event at home, but I just want to fight the best,” Arnold Barboza Jr said. “I believe Jack is a really good fighter at the top of the division, and I think we’re the best, I don’t think the champions are better than us to be honest. We’re always ready for challenges, we’re ready to go.”

“I believe I’m the best in the division, I don’t think anyone can f*** with me. I’m just confident in myself, at the end of the day we can do all he talking, I know he’s not a trash talker and I’m not a trash talker, Saturday is going to determine everything and that’s all the matters.”

“I’ve watched a lot of fights where people have gone to enemy territory and they are getting booed – I hope it’s sold out and I hope I get booed, that’s just going to turn me on. I’m excited and it’s a dream, a big fight with high risk and high reward, no more of those low risk, low reward fights, I’m excited to get in there and dance with him.”

“I really believe I stop him. The way camp has gone, we isolated ourselves with 8,000 ft elevation, running in the snow, everything we did and the the way I’ve been feeling in sparring and my sparring partners can attest, I feel stronger and better than ever. He’s coming with everything, I’m coming with everything, so let’s go.”

“This fight means everything to me. There’s fans in the UK, expect a great fight and an exciting fight, and I hope to bring some of those fans back with me to the US.”

Among the bouts featured on the Catterall vs Barboza undercard, Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles against Michael Gomez Jr. (21-1, 6 KOs). Another super featherweight matchup pits Zelfa Barrett (31-2, 17 KOs) against James Dickens (34-5, 14 KOs). Additionally, Pat McCormack (6-0, 4 KOs) and Robbie Davies Jr. (24-5, 15 KOs) go head-to-head at welterweight.