Jack Catterall faces Arnold Barboza Jr in Manchester in February

Jack Catterall defeated Regis Prograis in October, Arnold Barboza Jr bested Jose Ramirez in November

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jack Catterall faces Arnold Barboza Jr in world title eliminator in Manchester
Jack Catterall is set for his next fight against Arnold Barboza Jr at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on February 15, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The bout between Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr has been confirmed for February 15 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The pair square off in a 12-rounder at super lightweight. The contest serves as a final eliminator for the WBO title. The event airs live on DAZN.

Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire secured his fourth straight victory at the same venue in October when he scored a unanimous decision against Regis Prograis. In May in Leeds, the 31-year-old English southpaw took revenge on Josh Taylor also by UD.

“I’m looking forward to fighting back in Manchester,” Jack Catterall said. “It was an unbelievable experience opening big time boxing at Co-op Live back in October. I’m looking to do it bigger and better on February 15.”

“I’ve got a great fight in Barboza Jr. I’m glad he finally found his pen. I’m not overlooking him, but I’m ready to smash him to pieces to cement my spot for the WBO world title. I’m geared up for this one.”

Barboza (31-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Jose Ramirez on the Zurdo vs Billam-Smith undercard in November in Riyadh. In April in Brooklyn, the native of Long Beach, California took a split decision against Sean McComb. Kicking off the year in January in Las Vegas, the LA-based 33-year-old stopped Xolisani Ndongeni in eight rounds.

“I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity to take my skills overseas and contribute to my team’s success,” Arnold Barboza Jr said. “I’m truly excited to do what I do best and make it a meaningful win. To the fans, thank you for your trust and support – I’m looking forward for this!”

The bouts featured on the Catterall vs Barboza Jr undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

