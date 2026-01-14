Israel Adesanya vs Joe Pyfer headlines UFC Seattle in late March

Israel Adesanya faces Joe Pyfer in the main event of UFC Fight Night on March 28 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. The middleweight matchup was announced by UFC CEO Dana White on Tuesday.

Former champion Adesanya (24-5) of New Zealand, by way of Nigeria, looks for his first victory since taking revenge on Alex Pereira in April 2023. In his previous outing last February, the 36-year-old was stopped by Nassourdine Imavov in the second round of the UFC Saudi Arabia main event. Prior to that, Adesanya was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in the fourth round and dropped a unanimous decision to Sean Strickland.

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Pyfer (15-3) aims for his fourth straight victory after submitting Abusupiyan Magomedov in the second round last October. Prior to that, the 29-year-old native of Vineland, New Jersey, scored a unanimous decision over Kelvin Gastelum and knocked out Marc-Andre Barriault in the opening round.

White also confirmed a previously reported flyweight bout between Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber.

Mexico’s former champion Grasso (16-5-1) is coming off two unanimous decision defeats to Natalia Silva and Valentina Shevchenko. The 32-year-old was scheduled to face former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at this month’s UFC 324 but withdrew due to injury.

Barber (15-2) of Greeley, Colorado, is riding a seven-fight winning streak. In her previous bout last month, the 27-year-old defeated Karine Silva by unanimous decision.

Other matchups featured on the UFC Seattle card are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current UFC Seattle lineup