UFC Saudi Arabia results: Adesanya vs Imavov

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov results from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Israel Adesanya faces Nassourdine Imavov atop the UFC Fight Night card live on ESPN+ from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1. The pair square off in a five-round at middleweight.

Nigerian-born New Zealand-based former 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya (24-4) looks to bounce back from a pair of losses to Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland last August and September 2023, respectively. France-based Nassourdine Imavov (15-4, 1 NC) won three fights in 2024, including a unanimous decision against Brendan Allen in his most recent bout in September.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Michael “Venom” Page. Unbeaten Magomedov (15-0) aims for his 16th victory, following a second-round knockout against Armen Petrosyan last October. Page (22-3) of England dropped a unanimous decision against Ian Machado Garry last June, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

Also on the main card is a heavyweight matchup between Sergei Pavlovich (18-3) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (15-5) of Suriname. As well, Said Nurmagomedov (18-3) and Brazil’s Vinicius Oliveira (21-3) battle it out at bantamweight. Plus, Fares Ziam (16-4) of France and Mike Davis (11-2) of South Cairo, New York clash at lightweight.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov results

Get UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs Imavov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card (12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT)

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
  • Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira
  • Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis

Prelims (9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT)

  • Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli
  • Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
  • Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander
  • Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues
