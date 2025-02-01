UFC Saudi Arabia results: Adesanya vs Imavov

Israel Adesanya faces Nassourdine Imavov atop the UFC Fight Night card live on ESPN+ from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1. The pair square off in a five-round at middleweight.

Nigerian-born New Zealand-based former 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya (24-4) looks to bounce back from a pair of losses to Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland last August and September 2023, respectively. France-based Nassourdine Imavov (15-4, 1 NC) won three fights in 2024, including a unanimous decision against Brendan Allen in his most recent bout in September.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Michael “Venom” Page. Unbeaten Magomedov (15-0) aims for his 16th victory, following a second-round knockout against Armen Petrosyan last October. Page (22-3) of England dropped a unanimous decision against Ian Machado Garry last June, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

Also on the main card is a heavyweight matchup between Sergei Pavlovich (18-3) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (15-5) of Suriname. As well, Said Nurmagomedov (18-3) and Brazil’s Vinicius Oliveira (21-3) battle it out at bantamweight. Plus, Fares Ziam (16-4) of France and Mike Davis (11-2) of South Cairo, New York clash at lightweight.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov results

Get UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs Imavov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card (12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT)

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis

Prelims (9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT)