Isaac Lucero faces Roberto Valenzuela Jr on Fundora-Thurman undercard

The bout between Isaac Lucero and Roberto Valenzuela Jr. has been confirmed for the undercard of Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman on October 25. The event airs live on PBC PPV on Prime Video from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The two fighters square off in an all-Mexican showdown at super welterweight.

Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year and looks to remain undefeated. The 27-year-old was last in action in May, scoring a second-round TKO over Omar Valenzuela on the undercard of Plant vs Resendiz.

“Roberto Valenzuela Jr. is a tough veteran who’s faced some of the division’s best, and he’s coming into the ring on a winning streak, but this is my time, and I’m gonna show why on October 25,” Isaac Lucero said. “I’m very grateful to my team for this opportunity. My trainer Bob Santos will have me ready to showcase my skills and put on a great show when the bell rings.”

Valenzuela (31-5, 29 KOs) aims for his sixth straight victory since being stopped by Xander Zayas two years ago. In his previous outing in February, the 26-year-old knocked out Juan Jose Velasco in the sixth round.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity,” said Roberto Valenzuela Jr. “My opponent is a very strong and skilled boxer, but I’m 100% ready to leave Las Vegas victorious. With both of our styles, I’m sure we’re going to give the fans a fight that all of Mexico and the rest of the world will be talking about for many years.”

In the main event, Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL defends his WBC super welterweight title against former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, FL.

In the co-main event, O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, TX defends his WBC super featherweight title against two-division and reigning WBC featherweight champion Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA.

Also on the card, Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ and Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) of Pomona, CA fight for the interim WBC middleweight title.

The list of preliminary matchups is expected to be confirmed shortly.