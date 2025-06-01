Photos: Armando Resendiz upsets Caleb Plant with decision to claim title

Jose Armando Resendiz walked away with the win on May 31 when he faced Caleb Plant at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Battling it out in the main event, the Mexican contender defeated the former champion from Nashville, TN by split decision.

The pair went head-to-head for 12 rounds at super middleweight. Although Plant had some success in the early rounds, Resendiz applied pressure and took the victory with scores of 116-112, 116-112, and 113-115.

In addition to the win, Resendiz claimed the interim WBA 168-pound title and improved his record to 16-2, 11 KOs. Plant, who was looking to get through Resendiz and set up a fight with Jermall Charlo, dropped to 23-3, 14 KOs and lost the belt.

Caleb Plant punches Armando Resendiz during their boxing bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Jose Armando Resendiz lands a jab during his bout against Caleb Plant at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Caleb Plant punches Armando Resendiz during their boxing bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Jose Armando Resendiz and Caleb Plant at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Jose Armando Resendiz victorious over Caleb Plant at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Caleb Plant after his bout against Jose Armando Resendiz at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Jose Armando Resendiz after his bout against Caleb Plant at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Charlo stops LaManna in co-feature

In the co-feature, two-weight champion Jermall Charlo (34-0, 23 KOs) of Lafayette, LA successfully returned to the ring, dominating Thomas LaManna (39-6-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ to a stoppage victory. The super middleweight contest was halted by the referee on the advice of the ringside physician at the beginning of the sixth round.

On his way to victory, Charlo secured knockdowns in the third, fourth and fifth rounds. In the fourth round, LaManna appeared to have touched the canvas with a knee after being punched with a left hook but didn’t receive an eight-count.

Jermall Charlo during his bout against Thomas LaManna at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Thomas LaManna throws a jab during his bout against Jermall Charlo at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Jermall Charlo punches Thomas LaManna during their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Jermall Charlo knocks down Thomas LaManna during their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Jermall Charlo during his bout against Thomas LaManna at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Jermall Charlo victorious over Thomas LaManna during their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

On Plant vs Resendiz undercard

Among other Plant vs Resendiz results, Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (8-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba defeated Kyrone Davis (19-4-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, NJ by unanimous decision at middleweight. After 10 rounds, all three scores were 100-89. In the second round, Hernandez sent Davis to the canvas with a left hand finishing a combination.

In the telecast, unbeaten Isaac Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) stopped Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-1, 20 KOs) in the second round of their all-Mexican showdown at super welterweight. After dropping Valenzuela and scoring a knockdown with a right hand, Lucero delivered a barrage of punches prompting the referee to step in and call it a day.

Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez punches Kyrone Davis during their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez victorious over Kyrone Davis during their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Lucero knocks down Luis Omar Valenzuela during their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Lucero victorious over Luis Omar Valenzuela during their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 31, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

Atop the Plant vs Resendiz prelims, Curmel Moton (8-0, 6 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah defeated Renny Viamonte Mastrapa (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Cuba by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at lightweight, all three scores were 80-72.