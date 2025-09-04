Photos: Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman face off at launch press conference

Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman went face-to-face for the first time at a launch press conference in Los Angeles ahead of their bout. The two fighters square off in the headliner of PBC PPV on Prime Video on October 25, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL puts his WBC super welterweight title on the line. Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, FL looks to capture a world title in his second weight class.

“Keith was one of the pound-for-pound best, but it’s time for a new champion and I believe I can be the face of this sport,” Sebastian Fundora said. “I can’t wait for fight night and we’ll see you in the ring on October 25.”

“I do believe I’m the best at 154 lbs right now. I’m focused on continuing this reign and doing what I’ve been doing.”

“A win would continue to show that I’m doing the right thing. We’ve come so far headlining a pay-per-view as the ‘A-side’ and it shows how blessed I am. I’m gonna keep doing my job and keep winning.”

“The fans want to see their favorite fighters fight. I’m glad that I’m in the ring constantly and I’m grateful for the opportunities.”

“While I was coming up I was taking tough fights and learning on the job. Now at this level, everyone you fight is tough. But we learned on the way and it’s got me prepared for this moment.”

“This is gonna be a great fight. I’m happy that I have an opponent like Thurman who comes to bang and is ready to make it an exciting night.”

“In boxing, anything can happen. But we train very hard to win and that’s the only thing we plan on doing on October 25.”

Sebastian Fundora during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

Keith Thurman speaks during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

Keith Thurman speaks during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

Keith Thurman said, “This is what the sport is all about. You put Thurman’s name next to anybody and I guarantee you it’s gonna be a fight you won’t wanna miss.”

“I’m about to conquer Mount Everest himself. They call him ‘The Towering Inferno’, but I’ve been in the fire. This is what I live for right here. This is the top of the sport.”

“Once I get the WBC title, people won’t have a reason to say no to a Keith Thurman fight. I’ve been waiting through the setbacks. With the truly great champions, you can’t stop them from becoming champion once again.”

“This is gonna be an action packed fight with all these fighters, but I guarantee that the main event is gonna be a don’t blink battle of champions.”

“I had to stay on the sidelines over the summer to make this happen. This is a beautiful opportunity to step up. You have to see it to believe it, and I truly believe it’s gonna be timber on October 25.”

“Everything that’s happened in the past is water under the bridge. All you can do today is put your best foot forward. I’ve been through so much throughout my career. But here I am right here right now, back where I belong.”

“Last year I was down the street at a press conference to fight Tim Tszyu, and Fundora was on the stage. You all know the story of what happened next. He elevated himself to this status and he’s earned what he has today.”

“I guess you can call me the ‘OG’ or whatever you want. But I’m here today because of the love I have in my heart for boxing. I love making people love boxing. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what big fights are all about.”

Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman face off during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman face off during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman face off during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

O’Shaquie Foster faces Stephen Fulton in co-feature

The fighters featured on the Fundora vs Thurman undercard also previewed their respective matchups at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles.

The co-feature is a Champion vs Champion matchup, pitting O’Shaquie Foster against Stephen Fulton.

Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, TX brings his WBC super featherweight belt to the ring. Reigning WBC featherweight champion Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA aims to become a champion in his third weight division.

“October 25 is gonna be a great night,” O’Shaquie Foster said. “I’m coming to put on a dominant show. I know my opponent is gonna be ready, but we’re gonna be sending him back down. Trust me.”

“It’s gonna be domination. I’m gonna put on a show and I’m gonna look good doing it.”

“You’re going back down and you’re gonna defend that title. I’m gonna show everyone who’s doubting me. I’m gonna show y’all. I’m gonna talk and I’m gonna show you.”

“For me this is the biggest moment of my career. It’s the first time on pay-per-view and I’m against my most accomplished opponent.”

“All I have to do is go make a statement against him and put on a show. Once I show everyone what I’m really about, there won’t be any questions about me.”

“He’s coming from 122-pounds if we’re being real. He’s just walking around heavy. I think it’s gonna play a factor but it’s my skills that are gonna pay the bills.”

O’Shaquie Foster and Stephen during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

Stephen Fulton during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

Stephen Fulton said, “I’m not really focused on the title of becoming a three-division champion. I’m motivated by fighting other champions. That’s why I moved up in weight. But it will feel great to accomplish my goals.”

“I’m a big boy and I feel good at the weight. I feel really good. I’m a dog. I don’t care how big people are. I’ve fought the biggest and strongest.”

“We’re back October 25. I’m thankful to everyone who put this fight together and I’ll see you in the ring.”

“I’m a three-division world champion on October 25. I don’t have to say much. That’s my end goal and I’m gonna accomplish it.”

“He’s saying everything he’s supposed to say right now. I understand where he’s at. It’s what I expected.”

“I don’t really care what people or other fighters have to say. Sometimes I feel like they’re just speaking from nerves.”

“I’m not going anywhere. I’m not about the back and forth. It’s just nerves from him. I don’t get phased by size or what people say. My experience talks and my heart talks. I don’t have to put on a facade.”

O’Shaquie Foster and Stephen Fulton face off during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

O’Shaquie Foster and Stephen Fulton during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

Jesus Ramos Jr meets Shane Mosley Jr

Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ flew solo at the presser as his opponent, Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs), of Pomona, CA was absent. They fight for the interim WBC middleweight title.

“I’ve had an active year and I’m excited to get another one in before the year ends,” Jesus Ramos Jr. said. “Mosley’s gonna have to show up to fight night, and I’ll handle the rest.”

“Mosley has some good momentum coming into his fight and he’s beaten good names. He can be the perfect fighter if you allow him to be. He’s very technical, but we’re gonna make him uncomfortable and try to get him out of there.”

“I feel like I can bring new energy to the middleweight division and be the face of the division. It all starts on October 25.”

Jesus Ramos Jr speaks during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

“Being on big cards and having experienced all of that gives me a different confidence. I’m excited to showcase my talent on a big card with so much talent on it.”

“I’m coming to knock Mosley out. That’s the mindset. I’m gonna try every round to inflict more damage than the previous round. We’re gonna break him down.”

“Middleweight will be a good weight class for me. I think the extra six pounds will be to my benefit. The power has translated so far and I think it’ll be more of the same on October 25.”

Jesus Ramos Jr poses during the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on September 3, 2025 | Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions

Additionally, the PPV opener announced today is scheduled to feature unbeaten super welterweight Isaac Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) of Mexico. The Las Vegas-based 27-year-old won his previous bout in May by TKO in the second round against Omar Valenzuela.

Lucero’s opponent, along with the full preliminary lineup, is expected to be confirmed shortly.