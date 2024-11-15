Subscribe
Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro among bouts confirmed for Benavidez-Morrell undercard

Also on the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard, Brandon Figueroa faces Stephen Fulton in a rematch & Jesus Ramos takes on Jeison Rosario

By Parviz Iskenderov
Isaac Cruz faces Angel Fierro on the David Benavidez vs David Morrell undercard
Isaac Cruz faces Angel Fierro on the David Benavidez vs David Morrell undercard at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on February 1, 2025 | Esther Lin/﻿Premier Boxing Champions

The next fight of Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz has been confirmed against Angel Fierro on the David Benavidez vs David Morrell undercard. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1. The all-Mexican contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Former world champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) looks to get back in the win column. The 26-year-old native of Mexico City lost his WBA 140-pound title by split decision against Jose Valenzuela in August.

San Diego-based 26-year-old Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs) is also coming off the defeat. The Tijuana, Baja California native dropped a unanimous decision against Alfredo Santiago in June.

Also official for the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard, a 12-round rematch between Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton. The contest was initially expected to be featured on the now postponed Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr undercard.

27-year-old Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas is a current WBC featherweight titleholder. Philadelphia’s 30-year-old former unified champion Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) won their first fight in November 2021 by majority decision.

In addition, Jesus Ramos Jr goes up against former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

23-year-old Ramos Jr (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona stopped Johan Gonzalez in the ninth round in May and returned to winning ways. Dominican-born Miami-based 29-year-old Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) fought Jarrett Hurd to a split draw in August.

In the 12-round main event, two-division champion David Benavidez faces David Morrell. 27-year-old Phoenix native Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) puts on the line his interim WBC light heavyweight belt. 26-year-old Cuban-born Minneapolis-based southpaw Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) holds the WBA “Regular” 175-pound title.

The Benavidez vs Morrell PPV card airs live on Prime Video. The preliminary bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

