Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro among bouts confirmed for Benavidez-Morrell undercard

The next fight of Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz has been confirmed against Angel Fierro on the David Benavidez vs David Morrell undercard. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1. The all-Mexican contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Former world champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) looks to get back in the win column. The 26-year-old native of Mexico City lost his WBA 140-pound title by split decision against Jose Valenzuela in August.

San Diego-based 26-year-old Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs) is also coming off the defeat. The Tijuana, Baja California native dropped a unanimous decision against Alfredo Santiago in June.

Also official for the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard, a 12-round rematch between Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton. The contest was initially expected to be featured on the now postponed Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr undercard.

27-year-old Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas is a current WBC featherweight titleholder. Philadelphia’s 30-year-old former unified champion Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) won their first fight in November 2021 by majority decision.

In addition, Jesus Ramos Jr goes up against former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

23-year-old Ramos Jr (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona stopped Johan Gonzalez in the ninth round in May and returned to winning ways. Dominican-born Miami-based 29-year-old Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) fought Jarrett Hurd to a split draw in August.

In the 12-round main event, two-division champion David Benavidez faces David Morrell. 27-year-old Phoenix native Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) puts on the line his interim WBC light heavyweight belt. 26-year-old Cuban-born Minneapolis-based southpaw Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) holds the WBA “Regular” 175-pound title.

The Benavidez vs Morrell PPV card airs live on Prime Video. The preliminary bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.