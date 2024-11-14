Subscribe
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr new date ‘targeted’ for March

A previously scheduled December matchup, pitting Gervonta Davis against Lamont Roach Jr, has been postponed

By Parviz Iskenderov
The next fight of Gervonta Davis against Lamont Roach Jr is no longer happening on December 14. The world title bout, previously confirmed to take place at Toyota Center in Houston, has been postponed. A new “targeted date” is reportedly set for March 1.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) was in action in June, when he TKO’d Frank Martin in the eighth round and retained his WBA lightweight title. Last week, the Baltimore native celebrated his 30th birthday.

Lamont Roach Jr (25-1-1, 10 KOs) is a current WBA super featherweight champion, who moves up a weight class to challenge Davis. The 29-year-old native of Washington, D.C. stopped Feargal McCrory in the eighth round also in June and made the first successful defense of his belt.

In addition to the main event, Philadelphia’s Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) and Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX, were set to square off in a rematch between the former champions. Plus, former champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, was also expected to make his ring appearance on the Davis vs Roach undercard.

A new date was reported by Keith Idec of Uncrowned via post on X. Premier Boxing Champions, which had previously confirmed the location and venue for December 14, has yet to make a formal announcement.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

