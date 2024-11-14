David Benavidez vs David Morrell set for February in Las Vegas

The date, location and venue have been named for a previously reported bout between David Benavidez and David Morrell. The light heavyweight contest is reportedly set to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1.

Former two-time super middleweight champion Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June. With the victory, the Phoenix native landed the interim WBC 175-pound belt.

David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) is the division’s WBA “Regular” titleholder. The unbeaten Cuban southpaw bested Radivoje Kalajdzic by UD last time out in August.

According to Boxing Scene, David Benavidez was promised a shot at the undisputed title held by Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs). He needs to go through David Morrell first.

The Benavidez vs Morrell showdown is set to headline PBC PPV on Prime Video, separate to Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. The official fight announcement is expected to be made by Premier Boxing Champions shortly.