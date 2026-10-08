Iglesias and Zaren make 168-pound championship limit

Following the press conference, Osleys Iglesias and Oliver Zaren weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship bout. Both fighters successfully made the required 168-pound limit. The contest takes place this Thursday, October 8, at Theatre Capitole in Quebec City.

Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs) of Cuba came in at 167.6 lbs for the first defense of his IBF title, with his IBO belt also at stake.

IBF No. 5-ranked contender Zaren (19-0-1, 8 KOs) of Denmark showed 167.7 lbs for his first attempt to become a champion.

The event will stream live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally.

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Also making it official for their respective bouts were the fighters competing on the Iglesias vs Zaren undercard.

Quebec City native Wilkens Mathieu (16-0, 11 KOs) weighed in at 167.6 lbs for his NABF title defense against Vladimir Shishkin (17-2, 11 KOs), who registered 167.7 lbs.

Leila Beaudoin (15-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, came in at 129.8 lbs for her interim WBA title defense against Argentina’s Brisa Alfonzo (9-1-2, 1 KO), who was 129.9 lbs.

The featherweight bout between WBC Continental titleholder Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) of Thetford Mines, Quebec, and Mexico’s Jose Antonio Sampedro (13-2-1, 7 KOs) has been canceled. Following the weigh-in, the event promoter Eye of the Tiger announced that Chabot was forced to withdraw due to a medical issue.

Current fight card and weights