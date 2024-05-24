Ian Garry vs Michael ‘Venom’ Page official for UFC 303 fight card

The welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Michael “Venom” Page has been made official for UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler. The fight card airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29. The event is held during the 12th annual International Fight Week.

No. 7 unbeaten Garry (14-0) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year. In his previous outing in February, Ireland’s 26-year-old defeated Geoff Neal by split decision.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, No. 13 Page (22-2) also fights for the second time in 2024. London’s 37-year-old defeated Kevin Holland by unanimous decision in March and made his successful UFC debut.

Dana White confirmed the Garry vs Page matchup via a short video posted today. UFC CEO also announced the UFC 303 pre-fight press conference scheduled for June 3 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler participating.

The UFC 303 main event is a welterweight bout between Ireland’s former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor (22-6) and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. In the co-main event, Chicago’s former 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill (12-2-1) and No. 11 Carlos Ulberg (10-1) of New Zealand clash at light heavyweight.

The current UFC 303 lineup looks as the following: