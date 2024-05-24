Subscribe
HomeUFC

Ian Garry vs Michael ‘Venom’ Page official for UFC 303 fight card

Welterweights Ian Garry & Michael 'Venom' Page clash at UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

The welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Michael “Venom” Page has been made official for UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler. The fight card airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29. The event is held during the 12th annual International Fight Week.

No. 7 unbeaten Garry (14-0) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year. In his previous outing in February, Ireland’s 26-year-old defeated Geoff Neal by split decision.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, No. 13 Page (22-2) also fights for the second time in 2024. London’s 37-year-old defeated Kevin Holland by unanimous decision in March and made his successful UFC debut.

Dana White confirmed the Garry vs Page matchup via a short video posted today. UFC CEO also announced the UFC 303 pre-fight press conference scheduled for June 3 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler participating.

The UFC 303 main event is a welterweight bout between Ireland’s former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor (22-6) and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. In the co-main event, Chicago’s former 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill (12-2-1) and No. 11 Carlos Ulberg (10-1) of New Zealand clash at light heavyweight.

The current UFC 303 lineup looks as the following:

  • Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, welterweight
  • Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva, featherweight
  • Ian Garry vs. Michael Page, welterweight
  • Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri, bantamweight
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight
  • Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili, featherweight
  • Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight
  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson, women’s strawweight
  • Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight
  • Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira, bantamweight
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday, heavyweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.