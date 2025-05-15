Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega Ochoa set for Paul vs Chavez Jr undercard

The boxing bout between Holly Holm and Yolanda Vega Ochoa is confirmed for the undercard of Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on June 28 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The pair square off in a 10-round contest at lightweight.

Holm (33-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico steps through the ropes for the first time in over 12 years. The former UFC super bantamweight champion and WBC welterweight champion won her previous boxing bout back in May 2013, defeating Mary McGee by unanimous decision to secure the third win in a row. One of the 43-year-old’s MMA career highlights came in November 2015, when she dethroned Ronda Rousey by knockout with a head kick and punches in the second round.

Over the course of her boxing career, Holly Holm also won belts at 140 lbs, 147 lbs, and 154 lbs, in other organizations that are not regarded as part of the current “four-belt” era.

“I’m excited to partner with Most Valuable Promotions and return to the boxing ring,” Holly Holm said. “This new chapter is going to be an exciting journey, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

“Coming full circle back to boxing – I’ve spent most of my MMA career at 135 pounds, and now I have the opportunity to make my boxing debut at that weight. With boxing titles in three higher weight classes under my belt, I’m eager to pursue a fourth title in a new division.”

Holly Holm and Yolanda Vega Ochoa during the press conference on May 14, 2025, at the Avalon Hollywood Theater in Los Angeles, CA, ahead of their bout | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Unbeaten Ochoa (10-0, 1 KO) of Mexico makes her second ring appearance of the year, as well as her U.S. and international debut. In her previous bout in March, the 29-year-old defeated Claudia Fernanda Herrera Lopez by unanimous decision.

“I feel very happy and grateful to God that a company of this magnitude has taken me into account to join their roster,” Yolanda Vega Ochoa said. “I am very committed because I know what it means to fight among the highest elite ranks, and I trust a lot in my work reflecting at MVP.”

“Fighting against a champion of this stature on Saturday, June 28 brings me closer to my aim of becoming a world champion. I respect and admire her work a lot, but today she has become my next goal, and goals are meant to be achieved.”

In the lead-up to the event, both Holm and Ochoa joined Most Valuable Promotions following the recent signings of Chantelle Cameron and Savannah Marshall.

The main event is a cruiserweight bout between Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio and former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (54-6-1, 34 KOs) of Mexico. The co-main event is a unified WBA and WBO 200-pound championship bout between Mexico’s two-weight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) and Miami-based former two-time champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) of Cuba.

Other bouts featured on the Paul vs Chavez Jr undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.