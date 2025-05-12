Chantelle Cameron & Savannah Marshall join Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions

Chantelle Cameron and Savannah Marshall join Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian. The signing of the British boxing world champions follows the announcement of four new signings in April, including Ellie Scotney, Shurretta Metcalf, Jennifer Miranda, and Elizabeth Oshoba.

Former undisputed super lightweight champion Cameron (20-1, 8 KOs) has won two fights since dropping a majority decision to Katie Taylor in their rematch in November 2023. The 33-year-old rebounded last July, taking a majority decision against Elhem Mekhaled to claim the interim WBC 140-pound belt. In her most recent outing last November, the native of Northampton, England defeated Patricia Berghult by unanimous decision and retained her strap.

“I’m very excited about this move. MVP has been nothing but encouraging in talks regarding myself and female boxing,” Chantelle Cameron said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for the next stage of my career and an unbelievable platform to showcase my boxing ability. I’d like to thank Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul, and the whole MVP team for making this whole transition very easy for me.”

Two-weight champion Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) hasn’t fought since July 2023, when she claimed the undisputed super middleweight title by majority decision against Franchon Crews Dezurn. In addition to the victory, the 33-year-old native of Hartlepool, England rebounded from her sole career defeat – a unanimous decision to Claressa Shields in October 2022.

“I’m delighted to say I’m now part of MVP – who, more than any other promoter, recognise the value that women bring to this sport,” Savannah Marshall said. “Through Jake and Nakisa, they also have a very unique, refreshing approach to the fight game. They think out of the box. They’re different. And boxing overall benefits from such trailblazers. It’s an exciting time to join their team alongside so many other accomplished female fighters.”

“As a two-weight world champion and previously achieving Undisputed, it only feels natural to be here, and I cannot wait to begin fighting under their banner.”

MVP announced the signing of Chantelle Cameron and Savannah Marshall in the lead-up to a trilogy fight between Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland and Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The event airs live on Netflix from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 11.