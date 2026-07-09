Four-division champion Shakur Stevenson signs with Zuffa Boxing

Undefeated four-division world champion Shakur Stevenson has signed with Zuffa Boxing. His promotional debut is expected to be announced shortly.

Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) was last in action in January in New York, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Teofimo Lopez. With the win, he claimed the WBO super lightweight title.

Earlier in his career, the 29-year-old southpaw from Newark, New Jersey, held titles at lightweight, super featherweight, and featherweight.

As an amateur, Stevenson won silver at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

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“Line them up, one by one, and I’ll beat all the top guys once I get them in front of me,” Stevenson said via press release on Thursday. “With Zuffa Boxing, I’m going to go after the biggest fights in the sport, and I will become the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

UFC CEO Dana White said, “Shakur is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He’s 29 years old, undefeated, and already a four-division world champion. This is a massive signing for Zuffa Boxing, and I’m looking forward to promoting his next fight.”