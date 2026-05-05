Han vs Holm 2: Ten bouts added to MVPW-03 card

Ten new bouts have been announced for the MVPW-03 card, featuring Yesica Nery Plata, Reina Tellez, and Miranda Reyes, among others. The event, headlined by the rematch between Stephanie Han and Holly Holm, airs live on ESPN and ESPN App on May 30 from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Mexico’s former title challenger Yesica Nery Plata (30-3, 3 KOs) faces Brook Sibrian (9-2, 4 KOs) of Montebello, California, in an eight-round light flyweight bout.

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Plata returns to the ring after dropping a decision to reigning WBC light flyweight champion Lourdes Juarez last October at MVP 16.

Sibrian is coming off a decision victory over Gloria Munguilla last December, marking her fourth win in a row.

Former title challenger Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) steps through the ropes in an eight-round featherweight bout.

The Vero Beach, Florida, native looks to bounce back from her first career defeat in January, when she lost a decision to Amanda Serrano.

An opponent for Tellez is expected to be announced shortly.

El Paso’s Miranda Reyes (8-3-1, 3 KOs) takes on Camilla Panatta (8-3-1, 1 KO) of Italy in an eight-round lightweight bout.

Reyes defeated Yolanda Vega by decision last October, rebounding from defeats against Han and Caroline Dubois.

Panatta suffered a decision defeat against Dubois in her previous bout last December.

In other MVPW-03 bouts

Jocelyn Camarillo (6-0, 1 KO) of Indio, California, faces Mexico’s Yazmin Martinez (3-3-2, 1 KO) in a six-round light flyweight matchup.

Puerto Rico’s Alexis Chaparro (7-0, 6 KOs) and Edward Ulloa (15-7, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic square off in an eight-round middleweight battle.

A six-round super bantamweight bout pits Alexander Gueche (11-0, 7 KOs) of Harbor City, California, against Joshua Montoya (7-4-2) of Lubbock, Texas.

Albina Moldazhanova (3-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Claudia Fernanda Herrera Lopez (5-6-1, 2 KOs) meet in a six-round super lightweight bout.

Iyana Verduzco (7-0, 1 KO) of San Fernando, California, and Elise Soto (10-0, 9 KOs) of New York are in action in separate eight-round featherweight bouts, and Argentina’s Nazarena Romero (14-1-2, 8 KOs) is in an eight-round super bantamweight bout.

Opponents for Verduzco, Soto, and Romero, along with the finalized MVPW-03 card, are expected to be announced shortly.

The main event is a championship rematch between El Paso’s defending WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han (12-0, 3 KOs) and former boxing and UFC champion Holly Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In the co-feature, Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Cheyenne Hanson (17-2, 13 KOs) of Germany.

Current MVPW-03 card

Main card

Stephanie Han (12-0, 3 KOs) vs. Holly Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs), Han’s WBA lightweight title

Amanda Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) vs. Cheyenne Hanson (17-2, 13 KOs), Serrano’s featherweight WBA and WBO titles

Desley Robinson (11-3, 4 KOs) vs. Mary Spencer (10-3, 6 KOs), Robinson’s IBF and WBO middleweight titles

Lourdes Juarez (39-4, 5 KOs) vs. Yokasta Valle (34-3, 10 KOs), Juarez’s WBC junior flyweight title

Prelims

Yesica Nery Plata (30-3, 3 KOs) vs. Brook Sibrian (9-2, 4 KOs), light flyweight

Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) vs. TBA, featherweight

Miranda Reyes (8-3-1, 3 KOs) vs. Camilla Panatta (8-3-1, 1 KO), lightweight

Jocelyn Camarillo (6-0, 1 KO) vs. Yazmin Martinez (3-3-2, 1 KO), light flyweight

Iyana Verduzco (7-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, featherweight

Elise Soto (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. TBA, featherweight

Alexis Chaparro (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Edward Ulloa (15-7, 12 KOs), middleweight

Alexander Gueche (11-0, 7 KOs) vs. Joshua Montoya (7-4-2), super bantamweight

Nazarena Romero (14-1-2, 8 KOs) vs. TBA, super bantamweight

Albina Moldazhanova (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Claudia Herrera (5-6-1, 2 KOs), super lightweight