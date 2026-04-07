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Serrano, Robinson and Juarez lead Han vs Holm 2 undercard

Amanda Serrano faces Cheyenne Hanson, Desley Robinson meets Mary Spencer, and Lourdes Juarez battles Yokasta Valle

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Amanda Serrano backstage, being prepared by a team member ahead of her boxing match
Amanda Serrano backstage ahead of her trilogy fight with Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, on July 11, 2025. Photo by Gavin Bond / Courtesy of Netflix

Three title bouts have been announced for the undercard of Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm 2, featuring Amanda Serrano vs. Cheyenne Hanson, Desley Robinson vs. Mary Spencer, and Lourdes Juarez vs. Yokasta Valle. The event, marking the third edition of MVPW on ESPN, takes place at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on May 30.

Puerto Rico’s seven-division world champion Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Germany’s Hanson (17-2, 13 KOs), who makes her first bid to claim major titles.

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Serrano was in action in January, when she scored a unanimous decision over Reina Tellez, bouncing back from two losses against Katie Taylor. Hanson comes off a sixth-round TKO win over Flor Rodriguez in March, marking her ninth consecutive victory.

Australia’s Robinson (11-3, 4 KOs) defends her unified IBF and WBO middleweight titles against former world champion Spencer (10-3, 6 KOs) of Canada.

Robinson makes the second defense of her belts after stopping Logan Holler in the second round last October. Former WBA super welterweight champion Spencer looks to win a title in her second weight class and rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Mikaela Mayer last October, when she lost her strap.

Mexico’s Juarez (39-4, 5 KOs) defends her WBC junior flyweight title against Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican three-division champion Valle (34-3, 10 KOs), who is aiming to capture her seventh world title.

Juarez makes the third defense of her title following a majority decision win over Yesica Nery Plata last October. Valle was last in action in December, earning a majority decision over Yadira Bustillos to defend her WBC minimumweight belt.

In the main event, El Paso’s Stephanie Han (12-0, 3 KOs) defends her WBA lightweight title in a rematch against former boxing and UFC champion Holly Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Their first fight in January ended in a technical decision victory for Han after she suffered a cut from an accidental clash of heads and was unable to continue.

The rest of the Han vs. Holm 2 undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Current Han vs Holm 2 lineup

  • Stephanie Han (12-0, 3 KOs) vs. Holly Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs), Han’s WBA lightweight title
  • Amanda Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) vs. Cheyenne Hanson (17-2, 13 KOs), Serrano’s unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles
  • Desley Robinson (11-3, 4 KOs) vs. Mary Spencer (10-3, 6 KOs), Robinson’s unified IBF and WBO middleweight titles
  • Lourdes Juarez (39-4, 5 KOs) vs. Yokasta Valle (34-3, 10 KOs), Juarez’s WBC junior flyweight title
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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