MVP 16 photos: Lourdes Juarez retains title against Yesica Nery Plata

Lourdes Juarez walked away with the win this past Saturday when she faced Yesica Nery Plata atop MVP Prospects 16. The event aired live from the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, TX.

Juarez (39-4, 5 KOs) defeated Nery Plata (30-3, 3 KOs) by majority decision in a 10-round all-Mexican showdown. The judges scored it 95-95, 96-94, and 96-94.

With the win, the 38-year-old two-weight champion Juarez made the second successful defense of her WBC light flyweight title. The 31-year-old former unified 108-pound champion Nery Plata was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain one of the four major belts.

In the co-feature, Omar Juarez (20-2, 7 KOs) of Brownsville, TX, defeated Omar Rosario (14-3, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico by unanimous decision at super lightweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-89, 99-89, and 97-91.

Australia’s Desley Robinson (11-3, 4 KOs) defeated Logan Holler (11-4-1, 4 KOs) of Davie, FL, by second-round TKO to retain her unified IBF and WBO middleweight titles. The stoppage came at 1:08 of the round following a barrage of punches from Robinson.

Kicking off the main card, Ronny Alvarez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Cuba dominated and stopped Bruno Pola (10-4-1, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, in the fifth round at middleweight. The referee waved the fight off at 2:28 of the round as Pola’s corner called it a day.

On MVP Prospects 16 prelims

Headlining the prelims, former champion Shurretta Metcalf (15-5-1, 2 KOs) of Dallas, TX, defeated Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado (7-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored it 77-75, 78-74, and 78-74.

Puerto Rico’s Alexis Chaparro (6-0, 6 KOs) dropped and stopped David Gutierrez (4-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico in the sixth round at middleweight. The referee called it a day 25 seconds into the round.

Miranda Reyes (8-3-1, 3 KOs) of Houston, TX, defeated Yolanda Vega (10-2, 1 KO) of Mexico by unanimous decision at super lightweight. The judges scored the eight-round bout 79-73, 80-72, and 80-72.

Sebastian Juarez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Brownsville, TX, defeated Demarcus Layton (10-8-1, 7 KOs) of Little Rock, AR, by first-round TKO at super welterweight. The referee called it a day at 2:59 of the round. On his way to victory, Juarez suffered a knockdown and was deducted two points for holding, en route to twice sending Layton down on the canvas.

Pedro Veitia (5-0-1, 5 KOs) of Cuba and Xavier Lehi Zuniga (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico fought to a controversial split draw at super welterweight. The judges scored the six-round fight 60-54, 56-58, and 57-57.

In the event opener, Edgar Rosales (6-0, 2 KOs) of Mission, TX, defeated Reggie Ray Martinez (6-1-1, 1 KO) of Harlingen, TX, by unanimous decision. After four rounds at featherweight, the judges scored the fight 40-36, 39-37, and 39-37.