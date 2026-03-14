Live results: Anthony Cacace beats Jazza Dickens to claim title – Video

James “Jazza” Dickens faces Anthony Cacace on Saturday, March 14, live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Dickens makes the first defense of his WBA super featherweight title.

Dickens (36-5, 15 KOs) originally claimed the interim belt last July by knockout over Albert Batyrgaziev. The Liverpool native was elevated to full champion in December after Lamont Roach Jr. was stripped of the title when he moved up in weight to fight Isaac Cruz.

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Cacace (24-1, 9 KOs) stopped Leigh Wood last May, making his fourth successful defense of his IBO 130-pound title. Earlier in his career, the Belfast fighter held the division’s IBF title.

The Dickens vs Cacace undercard includes:

Pierce O’Leary (18-0, 10 KOs) taking on Maxi Hughes (29-8-2, 6 KOs) for the vacant IBO super lightweight title.

Jono Carroll (25-3-1, 7 KOs) battling Colm Murphy (16-0, 6 KOs) for the vacant IBO super featherweight title.

Steven Cairns (13-0, 8 KOs) clashing with Arnie Dawson (8-1, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBA Continental lightweight title.

Dickens vs Cacace results

Get Dickens vs Cacace full fight card results below.

Main Card

Anthony Cacace def. Jazza Dickens by unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 116-113) | Watch video

Pierce O’Leary def. Maxi Hughes by RTD (R5, 3:00)

Adam Olaniyan def. Jan Bezouska by TKO (R1, 0:59)

Ryan Garner def. Cristian Bielma by TKO (R3, 1:07)

Jono Carroll def. Colm Murphy by split decision (116-112, 112-116, 117-111)

Prelims

Steven Cairns def. Arnie Dawson by TKO (R9, 1:38)

Eoghan Lavin def. Liam Walsh by TKO (R8, 1:22)

Bobbi Flood def. Bela Istvan Orban by TKO (R1, 1:08)

Thomas Carty def. German Skobenko by points (60-54)

Gary Cully def. Benito Sanchez Garcia by points (60-54)

Barry McReynolds def. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira by points (40-36)

Post-lims

Davey Joyce def. Wendel Da Costa Santos by TKO (R3, 1:48)

Eugene McKeever def. Adrian Orban by TKO (R1, 2:46)

Dickens vs Cacace live blog March 14, 2026 7:07 PM EDT Anthony Cacace defeats Jazza Dickens to become new champion Anthony Cacace (25-1, 9 KOs) defeats James “Jazza” Dickens (36-6, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the WBA super featherweight title and become a two-time world champion. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-113, 116-112, and 116-113. Anthony Cacace lands a punch during his bout against Jazza Dickens at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on March 14, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry March 14, 2026 6:01 PM EDT Pierce O'Leary defeats Maxi Hughes by RTD Pierce O’Leary (19-0, 11 KOs) defeats Maxi Hughes (29-9-2, 6 KOs) by fifth-round RTD to claim the vacant IBO super lightweight title. Pierce O'Leary following his victory over Maxi Hughes at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on March 14, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry March 14, 2026 5:03 PM EDT Adam Olaniyan TKOs Jan Bezouska by TKO (R1, 0:59) Adam Olaniyan (1-0, 1 KO) defeats Jan Bezouska (2-3, 2 KOs) by first-round TKO to make a successful pro debut. The stoppage came at 0:59 of the round. Adam Olaniyan following his victory over Jan Bezouska during their bout at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on March 14, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry March 14, 2026 4:47 PM EDT Ryan Garner TKOs Cristian Bielma in third round Ryan Garner (19-0, 10 KOs) defeats Cristian Bielma (19-13-2, 7 KOs) by third-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:07 of the round. Ryan Garner following his victory over Cristian Bielma during their bout at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on March 14, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry March 14, 2026 4:20 PM EDT Jono Carroll defeats Colm Murphy by decision Jono Carroll (26-3-1, 7 KOs) defeats Colm Murphy (16-1, 6 KOs) by split decision with scores of 116-112, 112-116, and 117-111. With the win, Carroll claims the vacant IBO super featherweight title. Jono Carroll following his victory over Colm Murphy during their bout at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on March 14, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry March 14, 2026 3:02 PM EDT Video: Bobbi Flood stops Bela Istvan Orban As the main card gets underway, take a look back at one of the prelim bouts, where Bobbi Flood scores a first-round TKO victory, dropping and stopping Bela Istvan Orban to make a successful professional debut. March 14, 2026 2:10 AM EDT How to watch and start time Dickens vs Cacace airs live on DAZN at 3:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. GMT in the U.K. and Ireland.



The free prelims start at 11:50 a.m. ET and 3:50 p.m. GMT.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.