Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr new date & venue official for March in Brooklyn

Davis vs Roach was originally scheduled for December in Houston

By Parviz Iskenderov
Gervonta Tank Davis faces Lamont Roach Jr in Brooklyn, NY
Gervonta Davis faces Lamont Roach Jr at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, USA on March 1, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The new date, location and venue for the world championship bout between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. have been confirmed. The pair squares off on Saturday, March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Davis and Roach were originally set to battle it out in December in Houston, TX. After the fight was postponed, an early March date was rumored in mid-November. On Friday, Premier Boxing Champions made it official.

The 30-year-old Baltimore southpaw, Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0, 28 KOs), fought once in 2024, scoring an eighth-round TKO against Frank Martin. On March 1 in Brooklyn, the three-division world champion defends his WBA lightweight title.

Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) is the reigning WBA super featherweight champion. The Washington, D.C. native also fought once in 2024, securing an eighth-round stoppage against Feargal McCrory to retain his title. In his upcoming bout against Davis, the 29-year-old moves up a weight class and aims to become a two-division champion.

Davis and Roach are scheduled to come face-to-face for the first time at a launch press conference on December 3 in Brooklyn, NY.

The bouts featured on the Davis vs Roach undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

