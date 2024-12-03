Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr kickoff press conference video

Ahead of their boxing bout, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. host a kickoff press conference in New York. The pair squares off on March 1, live on pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

30-year-old three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD puts his WBA lightweight title on the line. 29-year-old WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. looks to claim a title in his second weight class.

The press conference is be held at the Barclays Center Atrium on December 3. The fighters preview their clash and come face-to-face for the first time.

The Davis vs Roach kickoff press conference starts at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.