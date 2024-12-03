Subscribe
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr kickoff press conference video

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis faces Lamont Roach Jr in early March in Brooklyn, New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ahead of their boxing bout, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. host a kickoff press conference in New York. The pair squares off on March 1, live on pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

30-year-old three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD puts his WBA lightweight title on the line. 29-year-old WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. looks to claim a title in his second weight class.

The press conference is be held at the Barclays Center Atrium on December 3. The fighters preview their clash and come face-to-face for the first time.

The Davis vs Roach kickoff press conference starts at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

