Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin post-fight press conference video

Davis vs Martin post-fight presser at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Frank Martin post-fight press conference follows the world championship main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. The pair battles it out for the WBA lightweight title.

Baltimore’s unbeaten three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0, 27) makes the fifth defense of his belt. Undefeated contender Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) of Detroit makes his first attempt to become champion.

Also partaking in the Davis vs Martin post-fight press conference other fighters battling it out on the night. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix faces former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) of Ukraine. The contest is set to crown the interim WBC 175-pound champion.

