Gary Antuanne Russell vs Alberto Puello joins Davis-Martin undercard

The bout between Gary Antuanne Russell and Alberto Puello has been made official for the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin undercard on June 15. The highly anticipated event airs live on Prime Video from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the 12-round clash with the interim WBC super lightweight title on the line.

Undefeated Russell (17-0, 17 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time this year. In his previous bout last August, the native of Capitol Heights, Maryland eliminated Kent Cruz in the first round. The outing was the 27-year-old southpaw’s first fight since July 2022, when he stopped Rances Barthelemy in the sixth round.

“Being at the top is only meant for one person, but the journey is always meant to have an audience,” Gary Antuanne Russell said. “Make sure you watch this pay-per-view on June 15, because everyone knows what I bring when fight night comes.”

Unbeaten former world champion Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) also makes his 2024 ring debut. Las Vegas-based 29-year-old southpaw is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Ector Madera last December. In August 2022, the Dominican Republic native took a split decision against Botirzhon Akhmedov to lift the vacant WBA super lightweight title.

“It’s a great honor to be fighting on this platform on June 15,” Alberto Puello said. “I’ve been waiting patiently for a fight like this and now is the time to show the world that I’m worthy of the opportunity. Gary Antuanne Russell is exactly the type of opponent I want right now, because I know what a victory will do for my career. There’s a belt on the line and I’m coming to win it by any means necessary.”

Also confirmed for the Davis vs Martin undercard, Carlos Adames of Dominican Republic up against Terrell Gausha Cleveland, Ohio. The pair goes head to head for the WBC middleweight title.

In the main event, Baltimore’s three-division world champion Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin of Detroit. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez of Phoenix, AZ and Ukraine’s former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk battle it out for the interim WBC 175 pound belt.