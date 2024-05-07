Photos: Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin first faceoff at heated press conference

Three-division world champion Gervonta Davis faces unbeaten contender Frank Martin on Saturday, June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Going up against the Detroit native, the boxing star out of Baltimore puts his WBA lightweight title on the line. The pair squares off in the main event live on pay-per-view. At the kickoff press conference, the fighters went face to face for the first time.

The co-feature on the card pits David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) against Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs). Two-time super middleweight champion of Phoenix, Arizona and former light heavyweight champion of Ukraine battle it out for the interim WBC 175 pound title.

Undefeated “Tank” Davis (29-0, 27) was in action last April also in Las Vegas, where he stopped Ryan Garcia in the seventh round. Early last year in Washington, D.C., the 29-year-old southpaw eliminated Hector Luis Garcia in the ninth round.

“I’m excited to be on a card with someone explosive like David Benavidez. This pay-per-view is definitely gonna be worth it,” said Davis. “I’m happy to be back in the ring. That’s where I’m comfortable at. I’m gonna go in there, be flawless, and do what I do best, which is give the fans the best boxing you’ll see. Come June 15, Frank Martin is gonna see there’s a different beast in front of him.”

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez and Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

29-year-old Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) won his previous bout last July in Las Vegas by unanimous decision against Artem Harutyunyan. Late 2020 also in Sin City, the Indianapolis-based southpaw similarly defeated Michel Rivera.

“I’ve been locked in for a while now and having a really good training camp,” said Martin. “It’ll be an exciting fight on June 15. I expect to get the best version of ‘Tank’, and he’ll get the best version of me. We’ll have a solid game plan to come out with the win on fight night.”

Frank Martin | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin go face to face | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis shows Frank Martin a video | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

According to the Premier Boxing Champions’ announcement, the Davis vs Martin showdown airs live on Prime Video in the U.S., as well as through traditional cable and satellite outlets and PPV.com. The undercard bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.