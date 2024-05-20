Carlos Adames vs Terrell Gausha lands on Davis-Martin undercard

One more title bout, pitting Carlos Adames against Terrell Gausha, has been confirmed for the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin undercard on June 15. The PPV showdown airs live on Prime Video from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, marking the 100th championship event held at the venue.

Washington Heights, New York-based Adames (23-1, 18 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC middleweight title. The native of Comendador, Dominican Republic was elevated to a full champion in May, after Jermall Charlo was stripped of the belt following the DWI arrest. In his previous outing last June, the 30-year-old stopped Julian Williams in the ninth round to retain the interim strap.

“I’m very excited to be back fighting in Las Vegas on a mega fight card, especially making the first defense of my WBC middleweight world championship,” Carlos Adames said. “Terrell Gausha has a lot of experience fighting at the top level in the pros and in the amateurs. I know this is a tough fight and that makes me focus even more in training. Right now my mind is right, my body feels great and I’m going to be able to put on a spectacular performance for everybody watching on June 15. I’m going to defend my title with everything I’ve got.”

Encino, California-based Gausha (24-3-1, 12 KOs) is coming off the win by majority decision against KeAndrae Leatherwood last September. Riding a two-fight winning streak, the 2012 U.S. Olympic team member makes his second attempt to become champion. In October 2017, the 36-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native challenged Erislandy Lara for the WBA super welterweight belt, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision.

“I’ve been training since way before this fight was signed and I’m feeling ready for the challenge,” Terrell Gausha said. “Adames is a good fighter, but so am I. I’m confident that I’m gonna come out on top on June 15. My experience and my skill set are gonna be huge factors that help me get this victory.”

In the main event, three-division world champion Gervonta Davis of Baltimore, Maryland defends his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin of Detroit, Michigan. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez of Phoenix, Arizona and former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine go head to head for the interim WBC 175 pound title. Also on the card, Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland and Alberto Puello of Dominican Republic fight for the interim WBC super lightweight title.

The bouts featured on the Davis vs Martin preliminary lineup of action are expected to be confirmed shortly.