Gary Antuanne Russell: It’s hard to say Alberto Puello has a chance

Gary Antuanne Russell goes up against Alberto Puello on Saturday, June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The undefeated super lightweights battle it out for the interim WBC title. The contest is featured on the card topped by Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin live on Prime Video.

Making his first ring appearance for the year, Russell (17-0, 17 KOs) is confident in his victory. The 27-year-old southpaw of Capitol Heights, Maryland said he was the fighter comprising three types.

“I want to bring boxing back to its natural state,” Gary Antuanne Russell said at a virtual press conference today. “I want to climb the ladder and fight who I’m supposed to. I want to fight the guys with great credentials. We’re going to keep working toward the top.”

“Puello is another opponent who’s in the way. There’s a lot of opponents and they’re all in the way. We’re on a mission and I plan to execute.”

“My focus is so locked in right now. It’s hard for me to say he’s got a chance, not to be disrespectful. My father always said there’s three types of fighters: those who need it, those who want it and those who like it. And they all bring a different level of hunger. I’m all three of them, but instead of liking it, I love it.”

“I love the bright lights. It’s part of my life. It’s really second nature. This is my world now. At this point, I just want to excel.”

“I know my dad would tell me to hit and not get hit, keep your hands high, don’t relax. Right now he’s here in spirit, and I will spontaneously hear certain things that he’ll say to me. I want to honor his name and make sure that all he worked for does not go in vain.”

Alberto Puello: ‘The Wasp’ is coming back to sting like never before

29-year-old southpaw Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic also goes through the ropes for the first time in 2024 and looks to make a statement. The Las Vegas-based former world champion said he had “all the tools needed” to come out on top against anyone.

“I’m thrilled to be back on such a tremendous card on June 15,” Alberto Puello said. “I’m going to give the best of myself in the ring like I always do, and give the fans what they deserve, which is a great fight.”

“Gary is a good fighter, but he’s not the one who’s gonna stop my momentum. I’m going in there to get the win.”

“I know this is not going to be an easy fight. But I possess all the tools needed to stop Gary or any opponent in front of me.”

“I have to follow the game plan. I’m working hard every day, having great sparring sessions and getting ready to be at my best on June 15.”

“‘The Wasp’ is coming back to sting like never before. I’m ready to make a statement and prove that I’m at the top of this division.”

“This fight could definitely steal the show. This opponent is a tough nut to crack, but I know that we’re going to give the fans an unforgettable fight.”

In the main event, Baltimore’s three-weight world champion Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin of Detroit. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez of Phoenix, AZ and Ukraine’s former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk clash for the interim WBC 175-pound belt. Also on the card, Carlos Adames of Dominican Republic and Terrell Gausha Cleveland, Ohio battle it out for the WBC middleweight strap.