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Gamrot vs Salkilld headlines UFC Vegas 120 in August

Gamrot comes off a submission win against Esteban Ribovics in April, while Salkilld stopped Beneil Dariush in May

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Quillan Salkilld at the UFC 312 post-fight press conference
Quillan Salkilld at the post-fight press conference following UFC 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on February 9, 2025. Photo by FIGHTMAG

The bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld headlines UFC Fight Night on August 8 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 120. The two fighters square off in a five-round contest at lightweight.

  • Gamrot (26-4, 1 NC) of Poland comes off a second-round submission victory over Esteban Ribovics at UFC 327 in April. With the win, the 35-year-old bounced back from a submission defeat to Charles Oliveira last October.
  • Australia’s 26-year-old Salkilld (12-1) defeated Beneil Dariush by first-round TKO at UFC Perth in May, securing his 12th win in a row.

The promotion added UFC Vegas 120 to its schedule on Thursday.

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Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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