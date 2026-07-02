Gamrot vs Salkilld headlines UFC Vegas 120 in August

The bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld headlines UFC Fight Night on August 8 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 120. The two fighters square off in a five-round contest at lightweight.

Gamrot (26-4, 1 NC) of Poland comes off a second-round submission victory over Esteban Ribovics at UFC 327 in April. With the win, the 35-year-old bounced back from a submission defeat to Charles Oliveira last October.

Australia’s 26-year-old Salkilld (12-1) defeated Beneil Dariush by first-round TKO at UFC Perth in May, securing his 12th win in a row.

The promotion added UFC Vegas 120 to its schedule on Thursday.

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Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.