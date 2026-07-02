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Full fight card announced for PFL D.C.

PFL: Jean vs Musaev takes place at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Ernesto Rodriguez during his bout against Masayuki Kikuiri at PFL Pittsburgh
Ernesto Rodriguez during his bout against Masayuki Kikuiri at the PFL event at UPMC Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 28, 2026. Photo by PFL
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The full card, comprising 11 bouts, has been confirmed for PFL: Jean vs Musaev on July 25 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

  • In the previously announced main event, Thad Jean (10-0) of Haiti faces Shamil Musaev (21-1-1) for the vacant PFL welterweight title.
  • The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Magomed Umalatov (18-1) and Ernesto Rodriguez (11-1) of Cuba.
  • A bantamweight bout features Bryce Meredith (7-1) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, against Jack Cartwright (14-2) of the UK.
  • The main card opener is a light heavyweight matchup between Sullivan Cauley (8-2) of Mesa, Arizona, and Rasul Magomedov (9-0).

If you go: Tickets from $31 are on sale via Ticketmaster.

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  • The main card airs live on ESPN at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, following the prelims on the ESPN App starting at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

The PFL D.C. prelims include:

  • Denis Goltsov (36-9) vs. Hasan Mezhiev (14-0), heavyweight
  • Tyson Pedro (10-6) vs. Rafael Xavier (14-9), light heavyweight
  • Valentin Moldavsky (15-4) vs. Bruno Cappelozza (15-7), light heavyweight
  • Mando Gutierrez (11-5) vs. Nkosi Ndebele (12-3), bantamweight
  • Eliezer Kubanza (8-1) vs. Chris Mixan (7-2), welterweight
  • Chad Yard (4-0) vs. Coby Bradford (5-4), light heavyweight
  • Noah Hermosillo vs. Jacob Pais (1-0), featherweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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