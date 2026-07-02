Full fight card announced for PFL D.C.

The full card, comprising 11 bouts, has been confirmed for PFL: Jean vs Musaev on July 25 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

In the previously announced main event, Thad Jean (10-0) of Haiti faces Shamil Musaev (21-1-1) for the vacant PFL welterweight title.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Magomed Umalatov (18-1) and Ernesto Rodriguez (11-1) of Cuba.

A bantamweight bout features Bryce Meredith (7-1) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, against Jack Cartwright (14-2) of the UK.

The main card opener is a light heavyweight matchup between Sullivan Cauley (8-2) of Mesa, Arizona, and Rasul Magomedov (9-0).

If you go: Tickets from $31 are on sale via Ticketmaster.

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The main card airs live on ESPN at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, following the prelims on the ESPN App starting at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

The PFL D.C. prelims include: