Full fight card announced for PFL D.C.

The full card, comprising 11 bouts, has been confirmed for PFL: Jean vs Musaev on July 25 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.
- In the previously announced main event, Thad Jean (10-0) of Haiti faces Shamil Musaev (21-1-1) for the vacant PFL welterweight title.
- The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Magomed Umalatov (18-1) and Ernesto Rodriguez (11-1) of Cuba.
- A bantamweight bout features Bryce Meredith (7-1) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, against Jack Cartwright (14-2) of the UK.
- The main card opener is a light heavyweight matchup between Sullivan Cauley (8-2) of Mesa, Arizona, and Rasul Magomedov (9-0).
If you go: Tickets from $31 are on sale via Ticketmaster.
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- The main card airs live on ESPN at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, following the prelims on the ESPN App starting at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.
The PFL D.C. prelims include:
- Denis Goltsov (36-9) vs. Hasan Mezhiev (14-0), heavyweight
- Tyson Pedro (10-6) vs. Rafael Xavier (14-9), light heavyweight
- Valentin Moldavsky (15-4) vs. Bruno Cappelozza (15-7), light heavyweight
- Mando Gutierrez (11-5) vs. Nkosi Ndebele (12-3), bantamweight
- Eliezer Kubanza (8-1) vs. Chris Mixan (7-2), welterweight
- Chad Yard (4-0) vs. Coby Bradford (5-4), light heavyweight
- Noah Hermosillo vs. Jacob Pais (1-0), featherweight