UFC Perth live results: Carlos Prates TKOs Jack Della Maddalena – Video

UFC Fight Night is back in Australia early Saturday, May 2, with Jack Della Maddalena facing Carlos Prates, live from RAC Arena in Perth, WA. The two fighters square off in a five-round welterweight main event bout.
- Australia’s former 170-pound champion Della Maddalena (18-3) is coming off a decision loss to Islam Makhachev last November, when he lost his title.
- Former Muay Thai fighter Prates (23-7) of Brazil aims for his third consecutive win, having stopped Leon Edwards and Geoff Neal last year.
The co-main event is a lightweight bout between U.S.-based Beneil Dariush (23-7-1) and Quillan Salkilld (11-1) of Australia.
- Dariush makes his return after suffering a first-round knockout defeat against Benoit Saint Denis last November.
- Salkilld targets his 12th win in a row after submitting Jamie Mullarkey in the first round in January.
Also on the UFC Perth card is a flyweight bout between Arkansas City native Tim Elliott (22-13-1) and former title challenger Steve Erceg (13-4) of Australia.
A featherweight matchup pits Morocco’s Marwan Rahiki (8-0) against Ollie Schmid (4-2) of New Zealand.
A clash of heavyweights features Bahrain’s Shamil Gaziev (14-2) against Brando Pericic (6-1) of Australia.
UFC Perth results
Main card
- Carlos Prates def. Jack Della Maddalena by TKO (leg kicks and elbows, R3, 3:17)
- Quillan Salkilld def. Beneil Dariush by TKO (punches, R1, 3:29)
- Steve Erceg def. Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Marwan Rahiki def. Ollie Schmid by TKO (punches, R1, 2:47)
- Brando Pericic def. Shamil Gaziev by KO (punch, R2, 3:44)
- Louie Sutherland def. Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Prelims
- Cameron Rowston def. Robert Bryczek by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Junior Tafa def. Kevin Christian by KO (elbows, R1, 2:42)
- Jacob Malkoun def. Gerald Meerschaert by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Colby Thicknesse def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Wesley Schultz def. Ben Johnston by submission (guillotine choke, R3, 1:50)
- Jonathan Micallef def. Themba Gorimbo by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Kody Steele def. Dom Mar Fan by submission (heel hook, R1, 3:56)
UFC Perth live blog
Post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Carlos Prates stops Jack Della Maddalena in third round
Carlos Prates (24-7) defeats Jack Della Maddalena (18-4) by third-round TKO with leg kicks and elbows at welterweight. The stoppage came at 3:17 of the round.
Quillan Salkilld stops Beneil Dariush in first round
Quillan Salkilld (12-1) defeats Beneil Dariush (23-8-1) by first-round TKO in a lightweight bout. The stoppage came at 3:29 of the round with punches.
Steve Erceg defeats Tim Elliott by decision
Steve Erceg (14-4) defeats Tim Elliott (22-14-1) by unanimous decision in a flyweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
Marwan Rahiki stops Ollie Schmid in first round
Marwan Rahiki (9-0) defeats Ollie Schmid (4-3) by first-round TKO in a featherweight bout. The stoppage came at 2:47 of the round with punches.
Brando Pericic KOs Shamil Gaziev in second round
Brando Pericic (7-1) defeats Shamil Gaziev (14-3) by second-round knockout with punches in a heavyweight bout. The stoppage came at 3:44 of the round.
Louie Sutherland defeats Tai Tuivasa by decision
Louie Sutherland (11-5) defeats Tai Tuivasa (15-10) by unanimous decision in a heavyweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 30-26. In the third round, Tuivasa was deducted a point for an illegal knee to the head.
Cameron Rowston defeats Robert Bryczek by decision
Cameron Rowston (15-3) defeats Robert Bryczek (18-7) by unanimous decision in a middleweight bout. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 30-27.
Junior Tafa KOs Kevin Christian in first round
Junior Tafa (7-5) defeats Kevin Christian (9-4) by first-round knockout with punches and elbows at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:41 of the round.
Jacob Malkoun defeats Gerald Meerschaert by decision
Jacob Malkoun (10-3) defeats Gerald Meerschaert (37-22) by unanimous decision in a 190-pound catchweight bout. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 29-28.
Meerschaert weighed in at 190 pounds, 4 pounds over the middleweight non-title fight limit.
Colby Thicknesse defeats Vince Morales by unanimous decision
Colby Thicknesse (9-1) defeats Vince Morales (16-11) by unanimous decision in a bantamweight bout. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 29-28.
Wesley Schultz submits Ben Johnston in third round
Wesley Schultz (9-3) defeats Ben Johnston (5-2) by third-round submission at middleweight. The finish came via guillotine choke at 1:50 of the round.
Jonathan Micallef defeats Themba Gorimbo by decision
Jonathan Micallef (10-1) defeats Themba Gorimbo (14-7) by split decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 28-29, 29-28, 29-28.
Kody Steele submits Dom Mar Fan in first round
In the first fight of the night, Kody Steele (8-1) defeats Dom Mar Fan (9-3) by first-round submission at lightweight. The finish came via heel hook at 3:56 of the round.
Watch UFC Fight Night Perth Preview
In case you missed it, here’s a preview of UFC Fight Night Perth on Paramount+.
How to watch and start time
UFC Perth streams live on Paramount+. Main card: 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT. Prelims: 4:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. PT.