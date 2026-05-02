UFC Perth live results: Carlos Prates TKOs Jack Della Maddalena – Video

UFC Fight Night is back in Australia early Saturday, May 2, with Jack Della Maddalena facing Carlos Prates, live from RAC Arena in Perth, WA. The two fighters square off in a five-round welterweight main event bout.

Australia’s former 170-pound champion Della Maddalena (18-3) is coming off a decision loss to Islam Makhachev last November, when he lost his title.

Former Muay Thai fighter Prates (23-7) of Brazil aims for his third consecutive win, having stopped Leon Edwards and Geoff Neal last year.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between U.S.-based Beneil Dariush (23-7-1) and Quillan Salkilld (11-1) of Australia.

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Dariush makes his return after suffering a first-round knockout defeat against Benoit Saint Denis last November.

Salkilld targets his 12th win in a row after submitting Jamie Mullarkey in the first round in January.

Also on the UFC Perth card is a flyweight bout between Arkansas City native Tim Elliott (22-13-1) and former title challenger Steve Erceg (13-4) of Australia.

A featherweight matchup pits Morocco’s Marwan Rahiki (8-0) against Ollie Schmid (4-2) of New Zealand.

A clash of heavyweights features Bahrain’s Shamil Gaziev (14-2) against Brando Pericic (6-1) of Australia.

UFC Perth results

Main card

Carlos Prates def. Jack Della Maddalena by TKO (leg kicks and elbows, R3, 3:17)

Quillan Salkilld def. Beneil Dariush by TKO (punches, R1, 3:29)

Steve Erceg def. Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Marwan Rahiki def. Ollie Schmid by TKO (punches, R1, 2:47)

Brando Pericic def. Shamil Gaziev by KO (punch, R2, 3:44)

Louie Sutherland def. Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Prelims

Cameron Rowston def. Robert Bryczek by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Junior Tafa def. Kevin Christian by KO (elbows, R1, 2:42)

Jacob Malkoun def. Gerald Meerschaert by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Colby Thicknesse def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Wesley Schultz def. Ben Johnston by submission (guillotine choke, R3, 1:50)

Jonathan Micallef def. Themba Gorimbo by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Kody Steele def. Dom Mar Fan by submission (heel hook, R1, 3:56)

UFC Perth live blog May 2, 2026 10:21 AM EDT Post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. May 2, 2026 10:14 AM EDT Carlos Prates stops Jack Della Maddalena in third round Carlos Prates (24-7) defeats Jack Della Maddalena (18-4) by third-round TKO with leg kicks and elbows at welterweight. The stoppage came at 3:17 of the round. May 2, 2026 9:31 AM EDT Quillan Salkilld stops Beneil Dariush in first round Quillan Salkilld (12-1) defeats Beneil Dariush (23-8-1) by first-round TKO in a lightweight bout. The stoppage came at 3:29 of the round with punches. May 2, 2026 9:14 AM EDT Steve Erceg defeats Tim Elliott by decision Steve Erceg (14-4) defeats Tim Elliott (22-14-1) by unanimous decision in a flyweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. May 2, 2026 8:32 AM EDT Marwan Rahiki stops Ollie Schmid in first round Marwan Rahiki (9-0) defeats Ollie Schmid (4-3) by first-round TKO in a featherweight bout. The stoppage came at 2:47 of the round with punches. May 2, 2026 8:07 AM EDT Brando Pericic KOs Shamil Gaziev in second round Brando Pericic (7-1) defeats Shamil Gaziev (14-3) by second-round knockout with punches in a heavyweight bout. The stoppage came at 3:44 of the round.

May 2, 2026 7:44 AM EDT Louie Sutherland defeats Tai Tuivasa by decision Louie Sutherland (11-5) defeats Tai Tuivasa (15-10) by unanimous decision in a heavyweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 30-26. In the third round, Tuivasa was deducted a point for an illegal knee to the head. May 2, 2026 7:03 AM EDT Cameron Rowston defeats Robert Bryczek by decision Cameron Rowston (15-3) defeats Robert Bryczek (18-7) by unanimous decision in a middleweight bout. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 30-27. May 2, 2026 6:37 AM EDT Junior Tafa KOs Kevin Christian in first round Junior Tafa (7-5) defeats Kevin Christian (9-4) by first-round knockout with punches and elbows at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:41 of the round. May 2, 2026 6:23 AM EDT Jacob Malkoun defeats Gerald Meerschaert by decision Jacob Malkoun (10-3) defeats Gerald Meerschaert (37-22) by unanimous decision in a 190-pound catchweight bout. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 29-28.



Meerschaert weighed in at 190 pounds, 4 pounds over the middleweight non-title fight limit. May 2, 2026 5:53 AM EDT Colby Thicknesse defeats Vince Morales by unanimous decision Colby Thicknesse (9-1) defeats Vince Morales (16-11) by unanimous decision in a bantamweight bout. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 29-28. May 2, 2026 5:30 AM EDT Wesley Schultz submits Ben Johnston in third round Wesley Schultz (9-3) defeats Ben Johnston (5-2) by third-round submission at middleweight. The finish came via guillotine choke at 1:50 of the round. May 2, 2026 4:59 AM EDT Jonathan Micallef defeats Themba Gorimbo by decision Jonathan Micallef (10-1) defeats Themba Gorimbo (14-7) by split decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 28-29, 29-28, 29-28. May 2, 2026 4:31 AM EDT Kody Steele submits Dom Mar Fan in first round In the first fight of the night, Kody Steele (8-1) defeats Dom Mar Fan (9-3) by first-round submission at lightweight. The finish came via heel hook at 3:56 of the round. May 2, 2026 2:53 AM EDT Watch UFC Fight Night Perth Preview In case you missed it, here’s a preview of UFC Fight Night Perth on Paramount+. May 2, 2026 1:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time UFC Perth streams live on Paramount+. Main card: 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT. Prelims: 4:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. PT.