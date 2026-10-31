Galal Yafai returns on Walker vs Rocha undercard

Galal Yafai returns to the ring on December 5 at the University of Wolverhampton at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England. The 33-year-old Birmingham southpaw competes on the undercard of Conah Walker vs Alexis Rocha.

According to the Matchroom Boxing announcement, Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs, 1 NC), who currently holds the interim WBC flyweight title, will face a to-be-determined opponent in a 10-round bout.

Advertisement

Yafai hasn’t fought since June of last year, when he faced Francisco Rodriguez Jr. in Birmingham. On the night, Rodriguez took a decision victory, but the result was later overturned to a no contest after he failed a drug test.

Yafai was scheduled to challenge Ricardo Sandoval for the unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles this June in Sheffield but suffered an injury in training and was forced to withdraw.

The reigning WBC and WBA champion at 112 lbs is Mexico’s Sergio Mendoza (28-1, 24 KOs), who dethroned Sandoval by fifth-round TKO in October.

Also on Walker vs Rocha undercard

Tiah Mai Ayton (7-0, 6 KOs) and Tori-Ellis Willetts (7-2, 1 KO) clash for the British and Commonwealth featherweight titles.

William Crolla (10-1, 8 KOs) and Billy Stanbury (13-0, 3 KOs) battle for the English super welterweight title.

Also scheduled to compete on the night are welterweight Pat McCormack (8-1, 6 KOs), super featherweight Louie Ward (3-0, 1 KO), middleweight Harley Burrows (3-0, 2 KOs), and featherweights Connor Mitchell (4-0, 2 KOs) and Adam Maca (7-0, 6 KOs). Their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly.

Headlining the event, local welterweight Conah Walker (18-3-1, 9 KOs) faces Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (27-2-1, 16 KOs) in a WBA title eliminator.

The card will stream live on DAZN.