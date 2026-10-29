Jake Paul confirms next fight on New Year’s Eve in Dubai

Jake Paul returns to the ring on December 24 in Dubai. The 29-year-old Cleveland native steps through the ropes for the first time since his fight with Anthony Joshua.

Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) was knocked out by Joshua in the sixth round of their heavyweight bout last December in Miami and suffered a broken jaw.

The name of his next opponent is yet to be confirmed.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the event on Thursday. The venue and broadcast information are expected to be announced shortly.

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‘Somebody’s getting knocked out’

“I’ve spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I’d face,” Paul said.

“Nothing that’s happened has changed my belief in myself or what I’m working toward.”

“I’m hungrier than ever, and on Thursday, December 24, I’m returning to the ring in Dubai to start the next chapter of my journey.”

“Dubai is a city that thinks big, breaks boundaries, and doesn’t believe in limits. That’s exactly the kind of place I want to make my comeback.”

“We’ve got plenty of names on the list; let’s see who signs the contract.”

“Merry Christmas, Dubai. Santa Paul is coming to town, and somebody’s getting knocked out.”