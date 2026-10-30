Photos: Canelo and Mbilli make weight for 168-pound title

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Christian Mbilli successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their bout for the WBC 168-pound title. The contest takes place this Saturday, October 31 at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mexico’s former undisputed champion Canelo (62-3-2, 39 KOs) came in at 167.6 lbs for his attempt to once again win one of boxing’s major belts.

Cameroonian-French current WBC titleholder Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) showed 167.8 lbs for his first championship defense as a full champion.

The bout headlines the “Mexico vs The World” card, live on DAZN PPV.

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Canelo vs Mbilli undercard

Also making it official at the weigh-in were the fighters competing on the Canelo vs Mbilli undercard.

Mexico’s Jaime Munguia (46-2, 35 KOs) weighed in at 167.4 lbs for his first defense of the WBA 168-pound title against Nikita Zon (12-0-1, 10 KOs). Zon registered 167.5 lbs.

Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza (28-0, 24 KOs) came in at 125.8 lbs for the fifth defense of his WBO 126-pound title against Nicaragua’s Ricardo Blandon (21-6, 14 KOs). Blandon, who took the fight on short notice, showed 126 lbs.

Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (5-0, 4 KOs) and Mexico’s Raymundo Rojas Garcia (16-2, 11 KOs) tipped the scales at 129 lbs and 128.8 lbs, respectively.

Mexico’s David Picasso (33-1-1, 18 KOs) weighed in at 125.8 lbs for his WBC Silver 126-pound title defense against Carl Jammes Martin (28-0, 21 KOs) of the Philippines. Martin showed 126 lbs.

See the weigh-in photos followed by the full fight card and weights below.

Christian Mbilli during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli face off during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Jaime Munguia during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Rafael Espinoza and Ricardo Blandon during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Raymundo Rojas Garcia and Reito Tsutsumi during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

David Picasso and Carl Jammes Martin during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas and Sultan Almohammed during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas and Sultan Almohammed face off during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez and Bek Nurmaganbet during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Carlos Emilio Rojo Vazquez and Flavius Biea during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Hector Octavio Aguirre Martinez and Brayan Leon Salgado during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Full fight card and weights

Christian Mbilli (167.8 lbs) vs. Canelo Alvarez (167.6 lbs)

Jaime Munguia (167.4 lbs) vs. Nikita Zon (167.5 lbs)

Rafael Espinoza (125.8 lbs) vs. Ricardo Blandon (126 lbs)

Reito Tsutsumi (129 lbs) vs. Raymundo Rojas Garcia (128.8 lbs)

David Picasso (125.8 lbs) vs. Carl Jammes Martin (126 lbs)

Sultan Almohammed (131.2 lbs) vs. Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas (130.5 lbs)

Bek Nurmaganbet (171.5 lbs) vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (170.5 lbs)

Carlos Emilio Rojo Vazquez (165 lbs) vs. Flavius Biea (164.6 lbs)

Brayan Leon Salgado (166.5 lbs) vs. Hector Octavio Aguirre Martinez (168 lbs)