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Photos: Canelo and Mbilli make weight for 168-pound title

Canelo Alvarez challenges Christian Mbilli for the WBC 168-pound title in Riyadh

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Canelo Alvarez during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Canelo Alvarez during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Christian Mbilli successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their bout for the WBC 168-pound title. The contest takes place this Saturday, October 31 at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • Mexico’s former undisputed champion Canelo (62-3-2, 39 KOs) came in at 167.6 lbs for his attempt to once again win one of boxing’s major belts.
  • Cameroonian-French current WBC titleholder Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) showed 167.8 lbs for his first championship defense as a full champion.

The bout headlines the “Mexico vs The World” card, live on DAZN PPV.

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Canelo vs Mbilli undercard

Also making it official at the weigh-in were the fighters competing on the Canelo vs Mbilli undercard.

  • Mexico’s Jaime Munguia (46-2, 35 KOs) weighed in at 167.4 lbs for his first defense of the WBA 168-pound title against Nikita Zon (12-0-1, 10 KOs). Zon registered 167.5 lbs.
  • Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza (28-0, 24 KOs) came in at 125.8 lbs for the fifth defense of his WBO 126-pound title against Nicaragua’s Ricardo Blandon (21-6, 14 KOs). Blandon, who took the fight on short notice, showed 126 lbs.
  • Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (5-0, 4 KOs) and Mexico’s Raymundo Rojas Garcia (16-2, 11 KOs) tipped the scales at 129 lbs and 128.8 lbs, respectively.
  • Mexico’s David Picasso (33-1-1, 18 KOs) weighed in at 125.8 lbs for his WBC Silver 126-pound title defense against Carl Jammes Martin (28-0, 21 KOs) of the Philippines. Martin showed 126 lbs.

See the weigh-in photos followed by the full fight card and weights below.

Christian Mbilli during the weigh-in
Christian Mbilli during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions
Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli face off during the weigh-in
Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli face off during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions
Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli during the weigh-in
Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions
Jaime Munguia during the weigh-in
Jaime Munguia during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions
Rafael Espinoza and Ricardo Blandon during the weigh-in
Rafael Espinoza and Ricardo Blandon during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions
Raymundo Rojas Garcia and Reito Tsutsumi during the weigh-in
Raymundo Rojas Garcia and Reito Tsutsumi during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions
David Picasso and Carl Jammes Martin during the weigh-in
David Picasso and Carl Jammes Martin during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions
Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas and Sultan Almohammed during the weigh-in
Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas and Sultan Almohammed during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions
Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas and Sultan Almohammed face off during the weigh-in
Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas and Sultan Almohammed face off during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions
Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez and Bek Nurmaganbet during the weigh-in
Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez and Bek Nurmaganbet during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions
Carlos Emilio Rojo Vazquez and Flavius Biea during the weigh-in
Carlos Emilio Rojo Vazquez and Flavius Biea during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions
Hector Octavio Aguirre Martinez and Brayan Leon Salgado during the weigh-in
Hector Octavio Aguirre Martinez and Brayan Leon Salgado during the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Canelo Promotions

Full fight card and weights

  • Christian Mbilli (167.8 lbs) vs. Canelo Alvarez (167.6 lbs)
  • Jaime Munguia (167.4 lbs) vs. Nikita Zon (167.5 lbs)
  • Rafael Espinoza (125.8 lbs) vs. Ricardo Blandon (126 lbs)
  • Reito Tsutsumi (129 lbs) vs. Raymundo Rojas Garcia (128.8 lbs)
  • David Picasso (125.8 lbs) vs. Carl Jammes Martin (126 lbs)
  • Sultan Almohammed (131.2 lbs) vs. Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas (130.5 lbs)
  • Bek Nurmaganbet (171.5 lbs) vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (170.5 lbs)
  • Carlos Emilio Rojo Vazquez (165 lbs) vs. Flavius Biea (164.6 lbs)
  • Brayan Leon Salgado (166.5 lbs) vs. Hector Octavio Aguirre Martinez (168 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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