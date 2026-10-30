Photos: Canelo and Mbilli make weight for 168-pound title

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Christian Mbilli successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their bout for the WBC 168-pound title. The contest takes place this Saturday, October 31 at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
- Mexico’s former undisputed champion Canelo (62-3-2, 39 KOs) came in at 167.6 lbs for his attempt to once again win one of boxing’s major belts.
- Cameroonian-French current WBC titleholder Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) showed 167.8 lbs for his first championship defense as a full champion.
The bout headlines the “Mexico vs The World” card, live on DAZN PPV.
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Canelo vs Mbilli undercard
Also making it official at the weigh-in were the fighters competing on the Canelo vs Mbilli undercard.
- Mexico’s Jaime Munguia (46-2, 35 KOs) weighed in at 167.4 lbs for his first defense of the WBA 168-pound title against Nikita Zon (12-0-1, 10 KOs). Zon registered 167.5 lbs.
- Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza (28-0, 24 KOs) came in at 125.8 lbs for the fifth defense of his WBO 126-pound title against Nicaragua’s Ricardo Blandon (21-6, 14 KOs). Blandon, who took the fight on short notice, showed 126 lbs.
- Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (5-0, 4 KOs) and Mexico’s Raymundo Rojas Garcia (16-2, 11 KOs) tipped the scales at 129 lbs and 128.8 lbs, respectively.
- Mexico’s David Picasso (33-1-1, 18 KOs) weighed in at 125.8 lbs for his WBC Silver 126-pound title defense against Carl Jammes Martin (28-0, 21 KOs) of the Philippines. Martin showed 126 lbs.
See the weigh-in photos followed by the full fight card and weights below.
Full fight card and weights
- Christian Mbilli (167.8 lbs) vs. Canelo Alvarez (167.6 lbs)
- Jaime Munguia (167.4 lbs) vs. Nikita Zon (167.5 lbs)
- Rafael Espinoza (125.8 lbs) vs. Ricardo Blandon (126 lbs)
- Reito Tsutsumi (129 lbs) vs. Raymundo Rojas Garcia (128.8 lbs)
- David Picasso (125.8 lbs) vs. Carl Jammes Martin (126 lbs)
- Sultan Almohammed (131.2 lbs) vs. Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas (130.5 lbs)
- Bek Nurmaganbet (171.5 lbs) vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (170.5 lbs)
- Carlos Emilio Rojo Vazquez (165 lbs) vs. Flavius Biea (164.6 lbs)
- Brayan Leon Salgado (166.5 lbs) vs. Hector Octavio Aguirre Martinez (168 lbs)
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