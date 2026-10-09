Conah Walker faces Alexis Rocha in Wolverhampton in December

Conah Walker faces Alexis Rocha on December 5 at the University of Wolverhampton at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England. The welterweight bout serves as a WBA title eliminator. The card will stream live on DAZN.

Local 31-year-old Walker (18-3-1, 9 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd for the second time in a row. In his previous outing in May, he stopped Sam Eggington in the 10th round.

Santa Ana’s Rocha (27-2-1, 16 KOs) makes his UK debut, competing outside the U.S. for the second time as a professional. The 30-year-old southpaw won two fights this year by unanimous decision, defeating Jose Ramirez in September and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. in March.

Ticket information is expected to be announced shortly.

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What they’re saying

“I’m back headlining in Wolverhampton in front my people. They aren’t fans, they are friends and family and I’ll give them another night to remember,” Walker said. “From the first bell you know what I bring and this fight won’t be any different. I want to do a right job on Rocha.”

“I’m enjoying every minute of my career and a big win on December 5 puts me one step closer to winning a world title. Let’s have it!”

Rocha said, “First, I want to thank Eric Gomez for this opportunity and for the continued support from him and the entire Golden Boy Promotions team.”

“I also want to thank my management team, Abraham Perez, my coach Hector Lopez and the rest of my coaching staff for everything they do for me.”

“I don’t know too much about Conah Walker yet, but I’ve watched some videos of him, and he looks like a strong fighter who likes to come forward. I’m looking forward to getting in the ring with him and put on a great show.”

“This is another important step in chasing my dream. I know that a win on December 5 will bring me one step closer to earning a world title opportunity and that’s why I’m working hard every day.”

“I’m excited to travel to the UK, compete in front of the fans and put on a great show. I’m ready to get to work and give everyone a great fight.”

The bouts featured on the Walker vs Rocha undercard are also expected to be announced shortly.