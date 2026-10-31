Live results: Canelo Alvarez challenges Christian Mbilli for WBC title

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez returns to the ring to challenge Christian Mbilli for the WBC super middleweight title tonight (Saturday, October 31) at The Venue in Riyadh.

Mexico’s 36-year-old Canelo (62-3-2, 39 KOs) competes for the first time since last September, when he lost his undisputed 168-pound title to Terence Crawford.

Cameroonian-French champion Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs), who currently holds the division’s WBC title, comes off a split draw with Lester Martinez at the same event in Las Vegas.

Mbilli, 31, who initially won the interim title, was elevated to full champion following Crawford’s retirement.

A day before the fight, Canelo and Mbilli both made weight, showing 167.6 lbs and 167.8 lbs, respectively.

How to watch: Live on DAZN PPV, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET in the U.S. and 2:00 p.m. GMT in the UK. Canelo and Mbilli are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. GMT.

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The undercard includes:

Mexico’s Jaime Munguia (46-2, 35 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBA super middleweight title against Nikita Zon (12-0-1, 10 KOs).

Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza (28-0, 24 KOs) makes the fifth defense of his WBO featherweight title against Nicaragua’s Ricardo Blandon (21-6, 14 KOs).

Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (5-0, 4 KOs) and Mexico’s Raymundo Rojas Garcia (16-2, 11 KOs) square off at super featherweight.

Mexico’s David Picasso (33-1-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBC Silver featherweight title against Carl Jammes Martin (28-0, 21 KOs) of the Philippines.

Canelo vs Mbilli live blog October 31, 2026 3:11 AM EDT Canelo previous fight vs Crawford Here’s the action from Canelo Alvarez’s previous fight, when he faced Terence Crawford last September. October 31, 2026 2:36 AM EDT Mbilli previous fight vs Martinez Watch the action from Christian Mbilli’s previous fight against Lester Martinez last September in Las Vegas. October 31, 2026 1:42 AM EDT Mbilli dominates Murdock Here is another clip of Mbilli as he dominated Rohan Murdock in early 2024. October 31, 2026 1:12 AM EDT Mbilli in tough fight vs Gongora Watch Christian Mbilli in one of his toughest fights against Carlos Gongora in March 2023. October 31, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Christian Mbilli Highlights Kicking off live coverage, watch a highlight reel of Christian Mbilli ahead of his fight against Canelo.

Canelo vs Mbilli results

(10:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli

Jaime Munguia vs. Nikita Zon

Rafael Espinoza vs. Ricardo Blandon

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Raymundo Rojas Garcia

David Picasso vs. Carl Jammes Martin

Sultan Almohammed vs. Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez

Carlos Emilio Rojo Vazquez vs. Flavius Biea

Brayan Leon Salgado vs. Hector Octavio Aguirre Martinez