Galal Yafai expects ‘hardest fight’ against Francisco Rodriguez Jr

Galal Yafai is back in the ring on June 21 when he faces Francisco Rodriguez Jr at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at flyweight. Yafai’s interim WBC title is at stake.

Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs) defends the belt he claimed last November, scoring a sixth-round stoppage of Sunny Edwards. Stepping through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, the 32-year-old southpaw expects another tough fight of his career.

“He’s a great fighter, Rodriguez,” Yafai said at the press conference on Thursday. “Anyone that knows him. He comes forward, I come forward. It should make for a great fight for the fans, not so good for myself and him. As long as I get the win, that’s all that matters.

“Why was he coming towards the end of his career? He [Sunny Edwards] was 28. I’m 32. At 28 I was in my prime. I won Olympic Gold at 28. It’s normally at 28 that you’re at your prime.”

“Rodriguez should be my hardest fight, on paper. Let’s hope it’s not in reality on Saturday. I’ve had to fight Sunny who was number one with the Ring Magazine, then I’ve had to fight the WBC number one Rodriguez and then I’ll have to go to Japan probably and fight the pound for pound fighter who’s got the WBC and WBA belts in Teraji. I’ve not had it easy have I?”

Francisco Rodriguez Jr during the press conference on June 19, 2025, ahead of his bout against Galal Yafai at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

‘I don’t think he’s ever faced someone like me’

Galal Yafai is opposed by Mexico’s former unified minimumweight champion Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (39-6-1, 27 KOs). The 32-year-old looks to pull off an upset, saying the representative of the host country has yet to face an opponent of his caliber.

“I want to say thank you to everyone present here,” Rodriguez said. “I also want to give a big thanks to Eddie Hearn for the opportunity. Of course, I come really prepared for this fight. On Saturday I’m not coming so far just to lose this fight.”

“Yes, it’s true that Galal Yafai throws a lot of shots, but I’d also say that I equal him in the amount of shots that I throw. What I would say is that I don’t think he’s ever faced someone like me who throws those shots and throws them with power.”

“Without doubt the styles will mix on Saturday night and it will be an excellent fight. Ultimately, the fans will come out as winners.”

Galal Yafai and Francisco Rodriguez Jr come face-to-face during the press conference on June 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Galal Yafai and Francisco Rodriguez Jr during the press conference on June 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among the bouts featured on the Yafai vs Rodriguez undercard, Liverpool’s Peter McGrail (11-1, 6 KOs), who was initially scheduled to face Shabaz Masoud (14-0, 4 KOs) in the main event, takes on Ionut Baluta (17-5-1, 3 KOs) of Romania. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

As well, Conah Walker (15-3-1, 6 KOs) defends his British welterweight title in a 12-rounder against Liam Taylor (28-2-1, 14 KOs). Plus, local Ibraheem Sulaimaan (7-0, 4 KOs) and Brian Phillips (12-4, 3 KOs) of Liverpool clash in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.