Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Galal Yafai stops Sunny Edwards in sixth round to claim interim title

Galal Yafai dominates his former amateur rival, Sunny Edwards, to become the interim WBC flyweight champion

BoxingNewsPhotosResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Galal Yafai stops Sunny Edwards to become interim champion
Galal Yafai and Sunny Edwards after their bout at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England on November 30, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Galal Yafai came out on top on November 30 when he faced Sunny Edwards at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England. The local favorite dominated and stopped his former amateur rival in the sixth round. Referee Lee Every stepped in and called it a day to save Edwards from further punishment.

With the victory, unbeaten Yafai improved to 8-0, with 6 KOs, and claimed the interim WBC flyweight title. In addition, the 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist avenged his amateur defeat.

Edwards was seen telling his corner between rounds, “I don’t want to be here.” The 28-year-old former world champion from Sutton dropped to 21-2, with 4 KOs.

In an all-English co-feature, Conah Walker (14-3-1, 5 KOs) defeated Lewis Ritson (23-5, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at welterweight, the scores were 97-93, 98-93 and 97-93.

Among other Edwards vs Yafai results, Kieron Conway (22-3-1, 6 KOs) took a split decision against Ryan Kelly (19-5-1, 8 KOs) to claim the vacant Commonwealth middleweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored it 116-112 and 115-113 for Conway, and 115-114 for Kelly.

Additionally, English lightweight Cameron Vuong (7-0, 3 KOs) earned a unanimous decision over Welshman Gavin Gwynne (17-4-1, 5 KOs) with scores of 96-95, 96-94 and 97-94. In the main card opener, Hamza Uddin (3-0, 1 KO) defeated Benn Norman (7-6) via a 59-56 points decision in a six-round flyweight bout.

Atop the prelims, Troy Jones (12-0, 6 KOs) retained his English light heavyweight title by unanimous decision against Michael Stephenson (9-3). After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-91, 97-93, and 98-91.

Galal Yafai vs Sunny Edwards
Galal Yafai vs Sunny Edwards | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai
Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Galal Yafai vs Sunny Edwards
Galal Yafai vs Sunny Edwards | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Sunny Edwards
Sunny Edwards | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Galal Yafai
Galal Yafai | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Conah Walker vs Lewis Ritson
Conah Walker vs Lewis Ritson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Kieron Conway vs Ryan Kelly
Kieron Conway vs Ryan Kelly | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne
Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Hamza Uddin vs Benn Norman
Hamza Uddin vs Benn Norman | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Troy Jones vs Michael Stephenson
Troy Jones vs Michael Stephenson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Aaron Bowen vs James Todd
Aaron Bowen vs James Todd | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs Marvin Solano
Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs Marvin Solano | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Taylor Bevan vs Greg O'Neill
Taylor Bevan vs Greg O’Neill | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Callum Smith vs Carlos Galvan
Callum Smith vs Carlos Galvan | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among other matchups, Aaron Bowen (4-0, 3 KOs) knocked out James Todd (4-4-2) with a body shot in the fifth round at middleweight. Ibraheem Sulaimaan (6-0, 4 KOs) stopped Marvin Solano (24-21, 8 KOs) in the second round at super featherweight.

Taylor Bevan (1-0, 1 KO) made a successful pro boxing debut with a second-round TKO victory over Greg O’Neill (7-9-1, 1 KO) at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, British former world champion Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) returned to winning ways with a fifth-round TKO of Colombia’s Carlos Galvan (20-15-2, 19 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.