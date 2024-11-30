Photos: Galal Yafai stops Sunny Edwards in sixth round to claim interim title

Galal Yafai came out on top on November 30 when he faced Sunny Edwards at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England. The local favorite dominated and stopped his former amateur rival in the sixth round. Referee Lee Every stepped in and called it a day to save Edwards from further punishment.

With the victory, unbeaten Yafai improved to 8-0, with 6 KOs, and claimed the interim WBC flyweight title. In addition, the 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist avenged his amateur defeat.

Edwards was seen telling his corner between rounds, “I don’t want to be here.” The 28-year-old former world champion from Sutton dropped to 21-2, with 4 KOs.

In an all-English co-feature, Conah Walker (14-3-1, 5 KOs) defeated Lewis Ritson (23-5, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at welterweight, the scores were 97-93, 98-93 and 97-93.

Among other Edwards vs Yafai results, Kieron Conway (22-3-1, 6 KOs) took a split decision against Ryan Kelly (19-5-1, 8 KOs) to claim the vacant Commonwealth middleweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored it 116-112 and 115-113 for Conway, and 115-114 for Kelly.

Additionally, English lightweight Cameron Vuong (7-0, 3 KOs) earned a unanimous decision over Welshman Gavin Gwynne (17-4-1, 5 KOs) with scores of 96-95, 96-94 and 97-94. In the main card opener, Hamza Uddin (3-0, 1 KO) defeated Benn Norman (7-6) via a 59-56 points decision in a six-round flyweight bout.

Atop the prelims, Troy Jones (12-0, 6 KOs) retained his English light heavyweight title by unanimous decision against Michael Stephenson (9-3). After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-91, 97-93, and 98-91.

Among other matchups, Aaron Bowen (4-0, 3 KOs) knocked out James Todd (4-4-2) with a body shot in the fifth round at middleweight. Ibraheem Sulaimaan (6-0, 4 KOs) stopped Marvin Solano (24-21, 8 KOs) in the second round at super featherweight.

Taylor Bevan (1-0, 1 KO) made a successful pro boxing debut with a second-round TKO victory over Greg O’Neill (7-9-1, 1 KO) at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, British former world champion Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) returned to winning ways with a fifth-round TKO of Colombia’s Carlos Galvan (20-15-2, 19 KOs) at light heavyweight.