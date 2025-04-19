Shabaz Masoud faces Peter McGrail in Birmingham, England in June

Shabaz Masoud takes on Peter McGrail at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England on June 21. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round main event, live on DAZN. Masoud’s IBO super bantamweight title is on the line.

Unbeaten Masoud (14-0, 4 KOs) of Rochdale, England makes his first ring appearance of the year. In his previous outing last November at the same venue, the 29-year-old defeated Liam Davies by split decision and took the belt.

“I’m excited and ready to defend my IBO world title in Birmingham on June 21,” Shabaz Masoud said. “I’ve been in the gym since the last victory over Liam Davies in November. This is another big domestic fight against Peter McGrail that I know will bring the best out of me. I’m looking forward to showing everyone what I’m about again.”

Once-beaten McGrail (11-1, 6 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak since suffering a fifth-round knockout against Ja’Rico O’Quinn in late 2023. The 28-year-old Liverpool southpaw won his previous bout last December by unanimous decision against Rhys Edwards.

“I can’t wait for this one,” Peter McGrail said. “I respect Shabaz Masoud – he’s a top fighter, but the best version of Peter McGrail beats any super bantamweight in the world, and that’s what you’ll get June 21 in Birmingham.”

Galal Yafai meets Francisco Rodriguez Jr in co-feature

In the co-feature, Galal Yafai faces former unified minimumweight champion Francisco Rodriguez Jr. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with Yafai’s WBC interim flyweight title at stake.

Birmingham’s undefeated Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs) stopped Sunny Edwards in the sixth round last November and claimed the vacant strap.

“I’m excited to be fighting back in my home city of Birmingham, I can’t wait to put on a show against a top fighter,” Galal Yafai said. “I’m looking forward to getting through this one and fighting for the world title.”

Mexico’s Rodriguez Jr. (39-6-1, 27 KOs) fought Josue Morales last December in San Antonio, in a bout that was overturned to No Decision after initially going in his favor by unanimous decision. Earlier in his career, Rodriguez Jr. also challenged for the WBO super strawweight and super flyweight titles.

“I have been waiting for this opportunity for two years to fight for the WBC 112-pound belt,” said Francisco Rodriguez Jr. “I have been World Champion at 105 pounds and 108 pounds. Galal Yafai has never been in the ring with a fighter like me – real Mexican style! Come June 21, the WBC belt is mine and will be going back to where it belongs – Viva Mexico!”

Among the bouts confirmed for the Masoud vs McGrail undercard, Conah Walker (15-3-1, 6 KOs) meets Liam Taylor (28-2-1, 14 KOs) at welterweight. Walker brings his British title to the ring.

Additionally, cruiserweight Pat Brown (1-0, 1 KO), super featherweight Ibraheem Sulaimaan (7-0, 4 KOs), middleweight Aaron Bowen (5-0, 3 KOs), and flyweight Hamza Uddin (4-0, 1 KO) are also scheduled to make their ring appearances on the night. Their respective opponents – and the rest of lineup – are expected to be confirmed shortly.