Full fight video: Josh Taylor falls short in rematch against Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor faces Ekow Essuman this Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland

By Parviz Iskenderov
Josh Taylor returns to the ring on May 24 when he faces Ekow Essuman at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The pair battle it out in the main event, with the vacant WBO International welterweight title at stake.

Taylor (19-2, 13 KOs) makes his first ring appearance of the year and looks to return to winning ways. In his previous bout last May, Edinburgh’s former undisputed super lightweight champion faced his old rival Jack Catterall of England in a rematch.

The pair squared off for the second time following their first fight in February 2022, when Taylor defeated Catterall by split decision to collect all four major belts at 140 lbs. The scheduled 12-round rematch also went the full distance. That time around, Catterall walked away with the win, taking revenge with the scores 117-111, 116-113, and 117-111.

In his next fight on Saturday, Josh Taylor makes his welterweight debut. The 34-year-old southpaw is opposed by Ekow Essuman (21-1, 8 KOs) of Botswana, who is riding a two-fight winning streak.

