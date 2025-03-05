Josh Taylor faces Ekow Essuman in Glasgow, Scotland in May

Josh Taylor’s new ring return date has been set for May 24, when he faces Ekow Essuman at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The former undisputed 140-pound champion moves up a weight class, taking on WBO European welterweight titleholder Ekow Essuman. The 12-round contest headlines a DAZN-streamed card billed as “Land of the Brave.”

The contest was initially expected on May 3 (still listed on DAZN for this date as of writing) and was also reported to be “official” for May 17. Queensberry Promotions confirmed the new Taylor vs Essuman date of May 24 on Wednesday.

Josh Taylor (19-2, 13 KOs) aims to bounce back from two defeats in a row. In his previous fight last May, the 34-year-old southpaw dropped a unanimous decision against Jack Catterall in a rematch. In mid-2023, the native of Edinburgh lost his WBO super lightweight title by UD against Teofimo Lopez.

Ekow Essuman (21-1, 8 KOs) of Botswana secured his second straight victory last November, taking a majority decision against Ben Vaughan to retain his WBO European 147-pound belt. The Nottingham-based 35-year-old claimed the title by TKO in the 10th round against Owen Cooper last July.

In Taylor vs Essuman undercard action

Among the bouts confirmed for the Taylor vs Essuman undercard, Nathaniel Collins (15-0, 7 KOs) and Lee McGregor (15-1-1, 11 KOs) square off in an all-Scottish clash at featherweight. Aloys Youmbi (9-1, 8 KOs) of England and David Jamieson (13-3, 10 KOs) of Scotland go head-to-head at cruiserweight. Plus, local Aston Brown (7-0, 2 KOs) and Reece Porter (5-0, 3 KOs) battle it out at middleweight.

Also scheduled to step through the ropes on the Taylor vs Essuman undercard are British Olympian Luke McCormack (3-0, 2 KOs) at super lightweight, as well as Scottish boxers Luke Bibby (9-0, 2 KOs) at lightweight, Drew Limond (3-0) at super welterweight, Lee Welsh (4-0, 1 KO) at super lightweight, Marcus Sutherland (6-0, 4 KOs) at super bantamweight, and Sean Lazzerini (2-0, 1 KO) at light heavyweight.

Additionally, Scotland’s Alex Arthur Jr. makes his pro boxing debut also at light heavyweight.

The full lineup is expected to be confirmed shortly.