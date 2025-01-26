Subscribe
Full fight video: Jeison Rosario stops Julian Williams to become unified champion

Jeison Rosario faces Jesus Ramos Jr. on the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard on Saturday in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jeison Rosario is back in the ring on February 1 when he faces Jesus Ramos Jr. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The former world champion takes on a once-beaten contender, kicking off David Benavidez vs David Morrell, live on pay-per-view.

Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) claimed the unified IBF and WBA 154-pound titles against Julian Williams in early 2020 in Philadelphia. The 29-year-old native of the Dominican Republic dominated and stopped the defending local champion in the fifth round with a barrage of punches.

In his next fight on Saturday, Jeison Rosario goes up against Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-round bout at super welterweight. While in the lead-up to the event, Miami-based Rosario promised to “shock the world,” 23-year-old Ramos of Casa Grande, Arizona said he had “to get the knockout.”

Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) on his part also has his next fight confirmed for March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he faces Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba. The pair battle it out for the vacant interim WBA super welterweight title on the PPV undercard of Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr.

