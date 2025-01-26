Full fight video: Jeison Rosario stops Julian Williams to become unified champion

Jeison Rosario is back in the ring on February 1 when he faces Jesus Ramos Jr. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The former world champion takes on a once-beaten contender, kicking off David Benavidez vs David Morrell, live on pay-per-view.

Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) claimed the unified IBF and WBA 154-pound titles against Julian Williams in early 2020 in Philadelphia. The 29-year-old native of the Dominican Republic dominated and stopped the defending local champion in the fifth round with a barrage of punches.

In his next fight on Saturday, Jeison Rosario goes up against Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-round bout at super welterweight. While in the lead-up to the event, Miami-based Rosario promised to “shock the world,” 23-year-old Ramos of Casa Grande, Arizona said he had “to get the knockout.”

Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) on his part also has his next fight confirmed for March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he faces Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba. The pair battle it out for the vacant interim WBA super welterweight title on the PPV undercard of Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr.