Yoenis Tellez vs Julian Williams added to Tank-Roach undercard

The bout between Yoenis Tellez and Julian Williams has been added to the PPV undercard of Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. The pair battles it out for the vacant interim WBA super welterweight title. The contest kicks off the action live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 1.

Unbeaten Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) made two successful ring appearances in 2024. In his previous outing in October, the native of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba stopped Johan Gonzalez in the seventh round. Last April, the Stafford, Texas-based 24-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Joseph Jackson.

“I’m beyond excited for this showdown against Julian Williams on March 1,” Tellez said. “All the hard work I’ve put in since I first put on a pair of gloves at age eight has led to this point. This is my opportunity to prove that I belong with the elites in the super welterweight division. With that interim WBA title on the line, I’m stepping into the ring with one mission, to win and show the world that I’m ready for the best. I’m going to give the fans a fight they won’t forget. My goal is to take him out before the final bell rings!”

Former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) targets his second straight victory. The 34-year-old native of Philadelphia, PA defeated Gustavo David Vittori via second-round TKO last January.

“I’m grateful and excited for this opportunity to showcase my pedigree on a big stage,” Williams said. “Tellez is a really good, hungry fighter, but I’m putting in the work to ensure that I come out on top come March 1. I’ve never been in a boring fight. I always bring it and this fight night won’t be any different. With both of our styles I think we have a real chance to steal the show.”

Julian Williams after his victory over Jarrett Hurd for the unified super welterweight titles at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA, USA on May 11, 2019 | Leo Wilson/Premier Boxing Champions

While Tellez and Williams square off for the interim strap, Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is the current WBA 154-pound champion. The Omaha southpaw has recently been linked to a “super fight” against Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs), which might see him once again moving up in weight.

Atop the fight card, Baltimore’s three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) defends his WBA 135-pound title against current WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. In the co-feature, Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Also on the Davis vs Roach undercard, Alberto Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defends his WBC super lightweight title against Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) of Spain.