Frazer Clarke vs Jeamie Tshikeva: BBC boxing return postponed to November

The bout between Frazer Clarke and Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva no longer takes place next Saturday at Vaillant Live in Derby, England. The all-British heavyweight title clash has been rescheduled for November 29, live on BBC from the same venue. The matchup was postponed after Tshikeva suffered an injury in training.

“Injuries are part of the sport. While it’s disappointing to reschedule, the safety of our fighters must always come first,” said BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom. “Jeamie suffered an injury in training, and the medical advice was he can’t compete.”

After being stopped by Fabio Wardley in their rematch last October, Olympic Bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (9-1-1, 7 KOs) returned to winning ways this past April, stopping Ebenezer Tetteh in the first round. Jeamie Tshikeva (8-2, 5 KOs) is coming off a sixth-round stoppage defeat to David Adeleye, also in April.

Shalom added, “I’ve spoken to both fighters, and of course they’re disappointed, but it means there’s an extra edge to the fight on November 29. Frazer feels he’s ready to win right now and is frustrated at having to completely change his training plan.”

“Jeamie will be desperate to prove he’s fighting fit and capable of beating Frazer. They have been quite respectful of each other up to now, but it feels like that’s changing as emotions are running high on both sides.”

The bouts featured on the Clarke vs TKV undercard have also been rescheduled.