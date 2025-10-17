Subscribe
Frazer Clarke vs Jeamie Tshikeva: BBC boxing return postponed to November

Jeamie TKV suffers an injury in training, forcing their fight with Frazer Clarke on BBC to be rescheduled

By Parviz Iskenderov
Frazer Clarke during the press conference after his boxing bout against Fabio Wardley
Frazer Clarke during the press conference after his bout against Fabio Wardley at O2 Arena in London, England, on March 31, 2024. Photo by Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

The bout between Frazer Clarke and Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva no longer takes place next Saturday at Vaillant Live in Derby, England. The all-British heavyweight title clash has been rescheduled for November 29, live on BBC from the same venue. The matchup was postponed after Tshikeva suffered an injury in training.

“Injuries are part of the sport. While it’s disappointing to reschedule, the safety of our fighters must always come first,” said BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom. “Jeamie suffered an injury in training, and the medical advice was he can’t compete.”

After being stopped by Fabio Wardley in their rematch last October, Olympic Bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (9-1-1, 7 KOs) returned to winning ways this past April, stopping Ebenezer Tetteh in the first round. Jeamie Tshikeva (8-2, 5 KOs) is coming off a sixth-round stoppage defeat to David Adeleye, also in April.

Shalom added, “I’ve spoken to both fighters, and of course they’re disappointed, but it means there’s an extra edge to the fight on November 29. Frazer feels he’s ready to win right now and is frustrated at having to completely change his training plan.”

“Jeamie will be desperate to prove he’s fighting fit and capable of beating Frazer. They have been quite respectful of each other up to now, but it feels like that’s changing as emotions are running high on both sides.”

The bouts featured on the Clarke vs TKV undercard have also been rescheduled.

  • England’s Francesca Hennessy (6-0, 1 KO) takes on former champion Fabiana Bytyqi (22-2-2, 5 KOs) of the Czech Republic at bantamweight.
  • Bobby Dalton (11-0, 2 KOs) defends his English welterweight title against Joel Kodua (9-0, 2 KOs).
  • Manchester-based Mauro Silva (9-0, 4 KOs) of Portugal and Bradley Goldsmith (13-1, 9 KOs) of England clash at middleweight.
  • Jack Massey (22-3, 12 KOs) of England and Argentina’s Ivan Gabriel Garcia (10-4-1, 10 KOs) meet at cruiserweight.
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

