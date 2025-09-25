Frazer Clarke faces Jeamie TKV live on BBC from Derby this October – Tickets

The heavyweight bout between Frazer Clarke and Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva headlines the first Boxxer fight card live on BBC. The event airs on October 25 from Vaillant Live in Derby, England, with the two clashing for the vacant British title.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

‘I’m not looking past Jeamie, but I will go straight through him’

Olympic Bronze medalist Clarke (9-1-1, 7 KOs) aims for his second straight win after being stopped by Fabio Wardley last October in their rematch for the same title. The 34-year-old Burton upon Trent native bounced back this past April, defeating Ebenezer Tetteh in the first round.

“It’s amazing to be headlining on the BBC,” Frazer Clarke said. “It is such a big platform. There are going to be so many eyes on this fight, and I can’t wait to get out there and put on a show.”

“I’ve always dreamed of winning the British title. I’m so hungry for this fight, so eager to get in there and finally make it mine. The fact it’s happening live on primetime BBC makes it even better.”

“I’m going to be ice cold in there. I’ve travelled the world as an amateur, I’ve had my ups and downs as a pro, and I’ve learned from all of it. I’m seasoned, I’m hardened, and I’m more focused and determined for this fight than ever before.”

“Jeamie is a solid all-round fighter, but I know the level I’m at and the work I’ve been putting in at the gym. He won’t hear the final bell. I’m a more complete fighter now than I’ve ever been, and with that comes knockouts. My mindset is simple: go in there, get the win, and make a statement. I’m not looking past Jeamie, but I will go straight through him.”

‘I’m hungry, I’m dangerous, and I’m ready to take that belt’

Tshikeva (8-2, 5 KOs) looks to return to winning ways in his second attempt to claim the belt. The 31-year-old Londoner was stopped in the sixth round by David Adeleye in April during his first bid to become British champion.

“I’m excited to get the opportunity to showcase my skills in front of millions on primetime television,” Jeamie Tshikeva said. “People are going to see things from me they haven’t seen before. I’ve got certain skills that are rare for a heavyweight, and I’m capable of bringing something different every fight. I’ve been slept on before, but they shouldn’t sleep on me in this one.”

“Me and Frazer have been going back and forth for years, and now’s the right time. We finally get to settle it for the British title, and to do it on a massive platform like the BBC makes it even bigger. Frazer’s a good fighter, and I expect the best version of him to turn up, but I’m bringing the heat and the fire.”

“After the controversial ending to my last fight, I’m more determined than ever to get that British title. I’m very hungry for it, and I’m ready to show everyone why I deserve it.”

“This fight isn’t going the distance, 100%. We’re going to war, and I know what I’m bringing to the table. He won’t be able to handle it. I’m hungry, I’m dangerous, and I’m ready to take that belt.”

The bouts featured on the Clarke vs TKV undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.