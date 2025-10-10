Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman postponed due to injury

The bout between Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman, scheduled for October 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, is no longer taking place. The contest has been postponed after Fundora sustained an injury.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL was scheduled to defend his WBC super welterweight title against Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, FL in the main event of PBC PPV on Prime Video. On Friday, Premier Boxing Champions announced that the Coachella-based champion suffered a hand contusion.

PBC stated: “WBC super welterweight world champion Sebastian Fundora suffered a hand contusion in sparring and his title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman, which was scheduled for October 25, has been postponed.”

“Ticketholders for the event will receive full refunds at their original point of purchase.”

The new event date is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The announced undercard bouts are also expected to be rescheduled.