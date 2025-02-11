Francesca Hennessy vs Carla Camila Campos Gonzales joins Jonas-Price undercard

The bout between Francesca Hennessy and Carla Camila Campos Gonzales rounds out the undercard of Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price. The event takes place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on March 7.

Unbeaten Francesca Hennessy (5-0, 1 KO) steps through the ropes following three victories by points decision in 2024. In her previous outing last October on the Azim vs Davies undercard, the native of Sevenoaks, Kent defeated Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes and claimed the vacant WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight strap. Prior to that, the 20-year-old came out on top against Dorota Norek and Laura Belen Valdebenito.

Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (7-3, 6 KOs) aims for her second straight victory. The 24-year-old Bolivian stopped Carla Viviana Justiniano Uraini in the second round of their featherweight bout last December, which was also her third fight of the year. Before that, she dropped a unanimous decision against Linn Sandstrom and TKO’d Sofia Wells Raldes in Round 1.

The weight division and fight formula for the Hennessy vs Gonzales showdown are yet to be confirmed.

Also confirmed for the Jonas vs Price undercard is an EBU European flyweight title bout between champion Chloe Watson (8-0) of the UK and challenger Jasmina Zapotoczna (8-1) of Poland. World championship action features British WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois (10-0-1, 5 KOs) against Bo Mi Re Shin (18-2-3, 10 KOs) of Korea.

Karriss Artingstall (6-0, 1 KO) and Raven Chapman (9-1, 2 KOs) battle it out in an all-British matchup at featherweight. Additionally, Olympic medalist Cindy Ngamba makes her pro boxing debut in a super welterweight bout against Kirstie Bavington (9-5-2, 2 KOs).

Atop the fight card, Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price square off in a welterweight championship unification. British two-division champion Jonas (16-2-1, 9 KOs) puts her unified IBF and WBC titles on the line. Price (8-0, 2 KOs) of Wales brings her WBA 147-pound belt to the ring.