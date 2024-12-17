Subscribe
Natasha Jonas faces Lauren Price for unified titles in London in March

Natasha Jonas is the unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion, while Lauren Price holds the WBA 147-pound belt

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price set for March in London
Natasha Jonas faces Lauren Price at Royal Albert Hall in London, England on March 7, 2025 | Chris Dean/Boxxer

The fight date has been made official for the unified welterweight championship clash pitting Natasha Jonas against Lauren Price. The pair square off at Royal Albert Hall in London, England on March 7.

Two-division champion Jonas (16-2-1, 9 KOs) is fresh off a win by unanimous decision against Ivana Habazin in December. With the victory, the 40-year-old British southpaw retained her IBF 147-pound title and claimed the WBC belt.

“It’s an honour to be headlining this incredible all-women’s event at such an iconic venue,” Natasha Jonas said. “It shows how far women’s boxing has come.”

“Throughout my career, I have broken down barriers and achieved what people said I couldn’t, and there is still a lot more to come. Lauren Price has a lot of hype around her but I believe this fight is going to be a step too far for her. I’ve been in big fights, I’ve fought world champions and Olympic medallists, but she’s never faced anyone like me as a pro.”

Lauren Price
Lauren Price | Chris Dean/Boxxer

Price (8-0, 2 KOs) fought on the Jonas vs Habazin undercard in Liverpool, defeating Bexcy Mateus via third-round TKO. With the win, the 30-year-old Welsh southpaw made the first successful defense of her WBA title.

“I’m excited to headline such a huge occasion, Lauren Price. “I have a lot of respect for Natasha Jonas and what she has achieved in the sport, but she has the belts that I want.”

“When I turned professional after becoming Olympic champion, I wanted to create greatness. This fight, a big all-British unification clash, Wales vs England with five world titles on the line, will help cement my legacy and show that I am number one in the division. I believe I’m too young, too quick and too good for Natasha Jonas and I will be bringing the belts back home to Wales with me.”

Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas
Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas | Chris Dean/Boxxer

The winner of the Jonas vs Price showdown is set to walk away holding three major belts and will likely be looking to face Mikaela Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) for the undisputed title at a future event. The 34-year-old LA native is the division’s current WBO champion.

The bouts featured on the Jonas vs Price undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

