Photos: Adam Azim drops Ohara Davies twice, stops in eighth round

Adam Azim dominated and stopped Ohara Davies on Saturday, October 19 at Copper Box Arena in London, England. On his way to victory, the 22-year-old super lightweight of Slough, Berkshire twice sent his opponent to the canvas.

In the fifth round, Azim floored Davies with a left hook to the body. In the eighth round, the Hackney, London native was down from a left hook to the head. Referee Mark Lyson opened the second eight count, but waved the fight off, as the latter wouldn’t get back on his feet. The 32-year-old’s corner was also waving a towel.

With the victory by TKO, Adam Azim made his second successful ring appearance for the year, improved to 12-0, 9 KOs and remained unbeaten. Ohara Davies dropped to 25-4, 18 KOs and suffered his second straight defeat.

In the 12-round co-main event that was contested after the headline-bout, Lewis Edmondson (10-0, 3 KOs) defeated Dan Azeez (20-2-1, 13 KOs) by majority decision at light heavyweight. With the scores 114-114, 114-113 and 115-112, he took the vacant British and Commonwealth titles. In the eighth round, Edmondson was deducted a point.

In another matchup at light heavyweight, British Anthony Yarde (26-3, 24 KOs) defeated Latvia’s Ralfs Vilcans (17-2, 7 KOs). The former two-time title challenger claimed the win via 98-92 points decision. In the first round of their 10-round fight, Yarde dropped Vilcans with an overhand right.

In the main card opener, South Africa’s Tulani Mbenge (21-2, 15 KOs) earned a unanimous decision against British Michael McKinson (28-2, 4 KOs) and lifted the vacant IBO welterweight belt. After 12 rounds, the scores were 116-112, 117-111 and 116-112.

Among other Azim vs Davies results, Jeamie Tshikeva (7-1, 4 KOs) stopped Franklin Ignatius (60-2, 1 KOs) in the sixth round of their English heavyweight title eliminator. As well, Francesca Hennessy (5-0, 1 KOs) landed the vacant WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight strap via 78-74 points decision against Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes (5-1, 2 KOs) of Brazil.

Plus, Sam Hickey (1-0) of Scotland succeed in his pro boxing debut taking a 40-36 points decision against Colombian-born Italy-based John Henry Mosquera (5-19, 1 KOs). Kicking off the action, Brazil’s Catherine Tacone Ramos (6-3-1) secured a 58-56 points decision and against British former world champion Shannon Courtenay’s (8-3, 3 KOs).