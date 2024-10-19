Subscribe
Photos: Adam Azim drops Ohara Davies twice, stops in eighth round

Also on the card Yarde outpoints Vilcans, Mbenge decisions McKinson, Edmondson takes MD against Azeez & more

By Parviz Iskenderov
Adam Azim stops Ohara Davies in London
Adam Azim during his bout against Ohara Davies at Copper Box Arena in London, England on October 19, 2024 | Chris Dean/Boxxer

Adam Azim dominated and stopped Ohara Davies on Saturday, October 19 at Copper Box Arena in London, England. On his way to victory, the 22-year-old super lightweight of Slough, Berkshire twice sent his opponent to the canvas.

In the fifth round, Azim floored Davies with a left hook to the body. In the eighth round, the Hackney, London native was down from a left hook to the head. Referee Mark Lyson opened the second eight count, but waved the fight off, as the latter wouldn’t get back on his feet. The 32-year-old’s corner was also waving a towel.

With the victory by TKO, Adam Azim made his second successful ring appearance for the year, improved to 12-0, 9 KOs and remained unbeaten. Ohara Davies dropped to 25-4, 18 KOs and suffered his second straight defeat.

In the 12-round co-main event that was contested after the headline-bout, Lewis Edmondson (10-0, 3 KOs) defeated Dan Azeez (20-2-1, 13 KOs) by majority decision at light heavyweight. With the scores 114-114, 114-113 and 115-112, he took the vacant British and Commonwealth titles. In the eighth round, Edmondson was deducted a point.

In another matchup at light heavyweight, British Anthony Yarde (26-3, 24 KOs) defeated Latvia’s Ralfs Vilcans (17-2, 7 KOs). The former two-time title challenger claimed the win via 98-92 points decision. In the first round of their 10-round fight, Yarde dropped Vilcans with an overhand right.

In the main card opener, South Africa’s Tulani Mbenge (21-2, 15 KOs) earned a unanimous decision against British Michael McKinson (28-2, 4 KOs) and lifted the vacant IBO welterweight belt. After 12 rounds, the scores were 116-112, 117-111 and 116-112.

Ohara Davies vs Adam Azim
Ohara Davies vs Adam Azim | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies
Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Lewis Edmondson
Lewis Edmondson | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Lewis Edmondson vs Dan Azeez
Lewis Edmondson vs Dan Azeez | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Anthony Yarde
Anthony Yarde | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Anthony Yarde vs Ralfs Vilcans
Anthony Yarde vs Ralfs Vilcans | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Tulani Mbenge vs Michael McKinson
Tulani Mbenge vs Michael McKinson | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Tulani Mbenge wins IBO welterweight title
Tulani Mbenge wins IBO welterweight title | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Jeamie Tshikeva
Jeamie Tshikeva | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Jeamie Tshikeva vs Franklin Ignatius
Jeamie Tshikeva vs Franklin Ignatius | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Francesca Hennessy vs Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes
Francesca Hennessy vs Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Francesca Hennessy wins title
Francesca Hennessy wins WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Sam Hickey during his fight against John Henry Mosquera
Sam Hickey during his fight against John Henry Mosquera | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Sam Hickey
Sam Hickey | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Catherine Tacone Ramos vs Shannon Courtenay
Catherine Tacone Ramos vs Shannon Courtenay | Chris Dean/Boxxer
Catherine Tacone Ramos and Shannon Courtenay
Catherine Tacone Ramos and Shannon Courtenay post-fight | Chris Dean/Boxxer

Among other Azim vs Davies results, Jeamie Tshikeva (7-1, 4 KOs) stopped Franklin Ignatius (60-2, 1 KOs) in the sixth round of their English heavyweight title eliminator. As well, Francesca Hennessy (5-0, 1 KOs) landed the vacant WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight strap via 78-74 points decision against Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes (5-1, 2 KOs) of Brazil.

Plus, Sam Hickey (1-0) of Scotland succeed in his pro boxing debut taking a 40-36 points decision against Colombian-born Italy-based John Henry Mosquera (5-19, 1 KOs). Kicking off the action, Brazil’s Catherine Tacone Ramos (6-3-1) secured a 58-56 points decision and against British former world champion Shannon Courtenay’s (8-3, 3 KOs).

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

